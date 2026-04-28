The Flashiest Party In The Hamptons Is Getting Pushed Up Thanks To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Every year the wealthiest and most famous celebrities gather for Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, inevitably leading to some juicy headlines — Tom Brady was flirting with who this year? What happened between JLo and Beyoncé? This year, however, the Fanatics founder is moving the date of the big bash due to what will most certainly be a bigger party — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Initial reports that the Lover artist and Chiefs tight end were tying the knot in June have been debunked, with the celebrity couple allegedly set to say “I do” over Fourth of July weekend. We don’t know who or how many A-listers might be on the invite list for both events, but to keep them from having to choose, per Page Six, Michael Rubin has pushed his fête up to Wednesday, July 1.

I guess the surrounding weekends were taken?

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Maybe it doesn’t matter to the celebrity attendees — few of whom have a boss to answer to Thursday morning, I’d guess — but who wants to throw down like that in the middle of the week? This is the bash that (supposedly) had Kim Kardashian throwing back 11 shots, and she is not typically known to be a heavy drinker.

Regardless of when the annual white party is held, I’ll still be excited for the Instagram pics to start dropping to see who all makes this year’s Independence Day bash in the Hamptons. Previous years have seen guests including Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, Drake, Travis Scott, and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly even hung out together a couple of years ago when their relationship status was up in the air.

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Michael Rubin’s a big sports guy, so in addition to Tom Brady, many pro athletes have received invites in the past, including James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr., Joel Embiid and Joe Burrow.

It will be interesting to see how much overlap there is between the two star-studded events. The Fourth of July is Taylor Swift’s favorite holiday as well, and the Eras Tour star has famously thrown her own big parties at her expansive Rhode Island estate with guests like Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Cara Delevingne and Blake Lively.

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Little is known about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day, other than the info that was allegedly on the Save the Date notices, which stated the wedding will be on Friday, July 3, in New York. The “Love Story” singer reportedly pulled inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor for her dress, and Swifties think they’ve got a pretty good idea of who her bridesmaids are, after Swift was seen taking several of her girlfriends out to dinner.

Hopefully with Michael Rubin moving the date of his party, there won’t be any conflicts in the celebrities’ schedules, and both events can be as big and boisterous as they deserve to be. Stay tuned for more info coming out of Taylor Swift’s camp as we get closer to the big day!