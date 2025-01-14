Bad Bunny On Possible WWE Return And The Cute Name He Has For Adam Sandler In His Phone

As someone who's arguably one of the biggest celebrities on the planet right now, Bad Bunny has his hands in a lot of productions unrelated to music. On that note, this year, fans will get to see him in the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2. The Adam Sandler-led comedy is set to be available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. That aside, there's also the matter of whether the rapper will be at upcoming WWE events. With that, the artist addressed future wrestling endeavors and more.

Bad Bunny took some time to chat with Rolling Stone about what he's been up to as of late and provided some answers about whether or not viewers will see him at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 41. Those comments are intriguing, but I also love hearing about his friendship with Adam Sandler and the great name he's saved the comic under in his phone.

How Does Bad Bunny Feel About Possibly Returning To The WWE?

It's wild to think the 30-year-old Grammy winner hasn't been in the WWE since 2023, when he blew the roof off the stadium in Puerto Rico with his entrance. The upcoming Royal Rumble is an event where surprise appearances are expected, so it's interesting to hear from the singing sensation that he hasn't ruled out a return to the ring just yet:

I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically. But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, 'I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full-time.' I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full-time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. [Laughs.] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.

Normally, I'd tell most celebrities who wrestle part-time to stick to their day jobs, but Bad Bunny had some memorable performances in the ring. His WrestleMania 37 match was awesome, and we've seen other celebrities thrive in the spotlight. Logan Paul committed to wrestling full-time and is now beloved by WWE fans despite his polarizing personality. Imagine what the "Estamos Bien" performer could do, already having that love.

Bad Bunny Has A Sweet Name For Adam Sandler In His Phone

As for the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, we currently just have a tease of what to expect from Bad Bunny. However, it sounds like he got along quite well with star Adam Sandler. This was clear enough when the interview was briefly paused so that the singer could pull out his phone and show how he has the comedian named in his cell phone:

Pshhh. That’s my uncle. Adam Sandler is my uncle. Look [shows text-message inbox, where Adam Sandler is listed under “Tío Sandler”]. He’s Tío Sandler. He’s super nice.

As someone relatively the same age as the pop superstar, I can understand why he's so fond of Adam Sandler. It's possible that during his childhood, he enjoyed watching films like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. To be able to call someone like him "Tio" is a tremendous flex, even as an international music sensation.

While the jury is still out on whether he'll be wrestling in 2025, this looks to be a big year for Bad Bunny regardless. Here's hoping Happy Gilmore 2 is yet another successful step for him in the acting world, and maybe he can get his fill of being on camera so he can commit a little more time to taking on WWE superstars.

The WWE's Royal Rumble streams for Peacock subscription holders on Saturday, February 1st, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to see if Bad Bunny makes a surprise appearance, and maybe it leads to another performance at WrestleMania 41.