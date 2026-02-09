Bad Bunny Fans Are Screaming At Logan Paul, But Something Else Might Be Going On Here

Not surprisingly, a lot of the talk coming out of the Super Bowl has been about Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance and more specifically, the politically-charged reactions. None of those hot takes have drawn more attention than those of the Paul Brothers, but upon further review, there might actually be something more complicated going on, at least as it relates to Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

There have been persistent rumors over the past few days that Bad Bunny might be returning to WWE for a match at WrestleMania, and Paul has been brought up as a possible opponent. Many fans think Logan may have been setting the groundwork for that match when suddenly his brother Jake’s much more inflammatory comments turned a clever bit of marketing into a viral mess.

There’s a lot here. Let’s back up real quick for those of you out of the wrestling loop. Logan Paul plays one of the most prominent and popular bad guy characters in WWE. Bad Bunny is a self-professed wrestling superfan who makes occasional appearances in WWE when his schedule allows. They're always very well received. You can watch his all-time entrance from Backlash a few years ago as an example.

Anyway, some very plugged-in wrestling journalists have been tweeting over the last week about how Bad Bunny is eyeing a return to WWE after his halftime performance. He's also been open in interviews about wanting to come back. If true, that would make him a likely participant at WrestleMania 42 in April. Given Bunny would certainly play the good guy (or face in wrestling terms), he would need a bad guy (or heel) to face off against. Logan doesn’t have an opponent yet for ‘Mania, and there’s a lot of speculation he would be an ideal foil, as the two both have extensive ties to Puerto Rico and are huge stars outside the wrestling business.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Paul walked the red carpet and was asked if he was excited for Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. He very aggressively said no in a clip that almost immediately went very viral on social media. Wrestling fans quickly started speculating it was related to the possible WrestleMania match. Many prominent wrestling fans, people actually in the business and journalists covering WWE and mixed martial arts talked about it openly on social media. Here at CinemaBlend, we even wrote an article about it.

Not long after the video started going around on social media, however, Logan’s brother Jake Paul dropped a tweet saying Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico, was a “fake American citizen” and all hell quickly broke loose. More than thirty thousand people responded to the tweet, and X added a community note saying people from Puerto Rico are recognized as US citizens. Logan, clearly not wanting to be associated with his brother’s take also responded…

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island

Jake Paul has since walked back his comments, at least partly. First he said he was trying to claim Bad Bunny was a fake citizen because of his critical comments on ICE. He later tweeted that he loves Bad Bunny. Fans are still not happy campers, and there are numerous tweets going viral calling out one or both of the Paul Brothers.

I have no idea what Logan Paul’s intentions were with his initial comment about not being excited for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. My immediate assumption, like that of many wrestling fans, was that he was building a fake feud in order to lay the groundwork for a WrestleMania match. Maybe. Maybe not. Only he knows what’s going on. All I’m telling you is that there may be more to this story. A lot of wrestling fans certainly think there is.