Where Is WWE's Becky Lynch As WrestleMania 41 Approaches? Seth Rollins Update Has Me Thinking I Know When We'll See Her

As WrestleMania 41 and upcoming WWE events are on the way in 2025, one big name in women's wrestling is still out of rotation. Becky Lynch has long been one of the industry's top women, but has been away since May of 2024. Her husband Seth Rollins gave a promising update signaling her return may be imminent, and I think I have a read on exactly when.

"The Man" last competed against Liv Morgan in a steel cage match on Monday Night Raw shortly after losing her title at Crown Jewel. Since then, fans have had to use a Peacock subscription if they want to see her wrestle, though the latest update on her status makes it sound as though she'll be back on television soon enough.

Seth Rollins Shares The Latest On Becky Lynch's Status

Seth Rollins was a guest on WFAN New York and talked briefly about when we may expect Becky Lynch after rumors stated she signed a new contract with the WWE back in January. The former WWE champion shared what his beau has been up to since stepping away from the company, and what the road ahead looks like for her:

She took a few months off, she did some television and film projects. She's gearing up to get ready to come back. Don't know when that will happen just yet, but she is active. She is not retired. She has not mentioned anything about retirement. There are plans for her in professional wrestling.

It sounds like we may soon see Becky Lynch back in WWE and handing out more criticisms of top rivals in the company. That being said, Rollins didn't exactly specify when she may show up again, though I think the answer is more apparent after his comments.

When I Believe Becky Lynch Will Return To The WWE

While Becky Lynch has seemingly had more luck in Hollywood getting acting roles than her husband after he was cut from Captain America 4, I don't think it'll be long before we are watching her on Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription. I think it's very likely we'll see her on the Raw after WrestleMania, which will be Monday, April 21st.

My reasoning really just boils down to common sense, especially with WrestleMania 41 so near. The big storylines in women's wrestling revolve around Bianca Belair, Naomi, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Tiffney Stratton, Charlotte, and even Nia Jax. There's just no room for Becky Lynch to slide in with just over a month until the two-day event, but I'm sure the WWE would like to have her back as soon as they possibly can.

We don't know everything Lynch has been up to since taking time off, though we know she'll be in an upcoming Star Trek series. Big Time Becks was announced to be part of the cast for Starfleet Academy, which wrapped production on Season 1 back in February. No details are available on her character just yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if whatever she does requires some impressive physical stunts.

I'll be more excited about Becky Lynch in Star Trek when the time comes, but I'm just ready to see her back in the WWE for now. We shall see if my prediction comes true if she shows up after WrestleMania 41, though I wouldn't be disappointed if she comes through earlier.