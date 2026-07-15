90 Day Fiancé Stars Congratulated Jasmine Pineda For Getting Engaged, But Not So Fast

Jasmine Pineda pulled one over on 90 Day Fiancé fans and stars, to the point some of them may still be unaware. As rumors swirl that the reality star is prepping for a return to the 2026 TV schedule via a spinoff filming in Florida, she had her co-stars congratulating her on an engagement that didn't really happen. And this story has a funny twist.

Only weeks after finalizing her divorce with Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine shared a photo on Instagram with her new baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu. The pic shows Branistareanu down on one knee and handing Palazzolo a ring. It looked like the classic proposal collage, with Palazzolo even saying in her caption that her beau "got down on one knee to propose." The caption hashtags -- including "#chihuahualife" and "#dontbuyadopt" -- had me confused until I scrolled to the final slide, which read:

Matt got down on one knee not to ask me to marry him but to ask if we could adopt a Chihuahua. I said yes.

Yes, this was all a product promotion for a ring, and perhaps more importantly, a "proposal" by Matt to get a pet chihuahua. It seems the duo wants to adopt a pet from a shelter for their daughter, Matilda, but not everyone on the 90 Day Fiancé cast got the memo. They saw the ring pictures and jumped straight into the comments:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Aww congratulations so beautiful! ❤️ - Darcey Silva

CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 - Manon Berryman

I was noticing that ring last night and want one too! So pretty!! - Shekinah Güven

Congrats👏👏👏👏 - Libby Castravet

Congratulations ❤️ - Stacey Silva

Congrats - David Toborowsky

Admittedly, I probably would've been fooled as well had I not spotted the hashtag and seen Cortney Reardanz's comment about going to the final slide. It's amazing what people miss when they don't look through a post in its entirety.

I do still wonder how long it'll take before Jasmine and Matt tie the knot, now that she's the latest 90 Day star to divorce after marriage. Personally, I think if they do, they'd keep it a secret on social media and choose instead to make it a surprise reveal for an upcoming spinoff, or possibly a special available to those with an HBO Max subscription.

Perhaps more than any cast member, Jasmine has always been one to hide what's going on in her personal life from social media. While news of her pregnancy leaked ahead of time, she even saved that for a tell-all appearance! I don't think she'd casually announce her engagement on social media with so little fanfare, and that's one of the things 90 Day Fiancé fans love about her.

As mentioned, Jasmine is not currently on TV, but there's reported filming happening for an upcoming spinoff in Florida. 90 Day insider @Shabooty reported that she and many other cast members were spotted in Florida, in scenes that were seemingly tied to Cortney Reardanz's upcoming wedding, and a party for Jasmine. As of writing, there's no word on what this spinoff is titled or if it's tied to one of the existing spinoffs.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. You'll have to wait a while to see when Jasmine and all her drama with Matt spills back onto the small screen, but the good news is they might have a dog the next time we see them!