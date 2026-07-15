A Universal Orlando Ride Is Closing Way Earlier Than Fans Thought (But Is It A Bad Thing?)

There are two truths we hold to be self-evident: Fast & Furious: Supercharged is closing at Universal Orlando, and the new Hollywood Drift Coaster is under construction in both the California and Florida parks. It’s no surprise we’re finally getting a date for the last day Supercharged will be operable, but I was extremely surprised by the news that’s running around.

Here’s what we learned. To note, Supercharged closed as part of the Universal Hollywood studio tour back in March of 2025.

When Will Fast & Furious: Supercharged Close?

Thanks to a notice in an Annual Passholders Instagram channel , the expected closing date for Supercharged will be on August 16, 2026. We’ve known the ride was closing for a while, so why is this date notable (if accurate)? Well, that’s significantly earlier than we expected it to happen.

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Of course, the new Fast & Furious coasters are coming together quickly at both the Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida parks. However, when Universal Orlando Resort did make the official confirmation the original Fast -themed ride would be closing , the expectation was that would happen in 2027. Now, if this new date is accurate (and we know sometimes dates aren’t ), it’s being pushed up significantly. Like months in advance of when it was expected to close, and well before the busy holiday season.

(Image credit: Universal)

Is It A Bad Thing It’s Closing Early?

To be honest with you, a lot of folks who regularly go to theme parks do not love the Supercharged ride. You’re essentially sitting on a crowded bus and going on a Fast-themed adventure. In that way, it’s kind of similar to the Skull Island: Reign of Kong ride. While it has a nice Paul Walker tribute , it’s missing the really cool storyline and the awesome animatronic Kong that ride offers. It’s never been super popular since it opened, and most of the common refrains have had to do with people wishing there was a legitimately “fast” ride in its place.

Those parkgoers are equally snarky after this announcement, with X (Twitter) threads dropping such takes as:

I legitimately thought it had already closed. That post in the FB group surprised me. -Paul L

Supercharged so bad they’re closing it 6 months earlier than they announced-Alicia Stella

When I was just there I thought it was already closed. Oh my. -Ebanius

And nothing of value was lost. -Raingoons

Oh no, I'm devastated. -queso bandido

I assume that last one is sarcasm, as most regular theme park commenters seem to be celebrating the exit of the ride, which actually opened less than 10 years ago. The fact the parks are closing a full ride after only eight years should tell you pretty much everything you need to know about Supercharged; I probably didn’t need to even include the snarky comments above.

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That said, Fast & Furious is still popular as a franchise, and Universal is busy getting Fast Forever, the final movie starring Vin Diesel and co, off the ground. It’s expected to hit the movie release schedule on March 17, 2028, and by then the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coasters will hopefully be incurring regular and long lines.