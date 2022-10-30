Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together

WWE superstar Sheamus was married over the weekend, and a number of big names of the wrestling industry showed up to celebrate his big day. Seth Rollins was in attendance, and even AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli (a.k.a. Cesaro) made an appearance. They weren’t the only ones who turned out either, and seeing all these stars together makes me realize just how much I’ve missed seeing them work together.

CJ Perry, likely known to many WWE fans as Lana, uploaded a photo to Twitter that featured her and her husband Miro, who currently works for AEW. Check out the photo below, which also shows Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Claudio Castagnoli and his partner, Sara Del Rey:

Best time ever at @WWESheamus & Isabella's wedding seeing our wrestling family 💚💚💚 !!!!! @ToBeMiro @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins @ClaudioCSRO @WWESaraAmato

It’s hardly surprising that these wrestlers turned out for Sheamus’ big day, especially given their history with him in the WWE. Claudio Castagnoli and Miro both worked with him in tag teams and stables, and it's also worth mentioning that they're all internationally-born superstars of the organization. The same goes for Becky Lynch, and no doubt Seth Rollins is just as friendly with everyone involved, even if his persona is portrayed as being less-than-kind.

Needless to say, the shindig was a real who’s who of the wrestling world, and there were more. CJ Perry uploaded another photo that showed Sheamus in the middle of the ceremony, and fans may notice that Drew McIntyre is standing right by his side:

Congrats @WWESheamus and Isabella!!!! So happy for you guys 💚

It seems that Drew McIntyre served as a groomsmen, as did Claudio Castagnoli and Miro apparently. What's more, it looks like everyone had a great time celebrating “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus, and these photos of the wrestling vets goofing off amid the ceremony are great:

Other WWE superstars like Matt Riddle and Damian Priest were in attendance as well, and even Naomi, who many are waiting to see make a return to the the company after she exited alongside Sasha Banks . It goes without saying that a lot of wrestling fans would love to see plenty of these big names work together again, but the odds of that happening feel slim. AEW and WWE are competitors and, after Cody Rhodes jumped ship to return to the latter and rumors mounted about CM Punk potentially returning as well, the former organization might be less than willing to open the “forbidden door," even though that wrestling collaboration seemed like a possibility at one point.

Similarly, the World Wrestling Entertainment is doing its own thing and recruiting superstars elsewhere, so it seems like weddings may be one of the few events where the public will see stars from both companies mingle. Of course, the wrestling industry is a place where superstars jump in and out of organizations all the time. So it’s possible that fans see Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli back together or even Miro feuding with Seth Rollins. Until that day comes, we can enjoy these photos of them in a more intimate setting, which is far removed from upcoming WWE events .