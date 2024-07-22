WWE's Big E Reacts As A Major Superstar Is Rumored To Be Leaving The Company

There was a stretch of time during which WWE releases and departures were happening frequently, but seemingly they've slowed down quite a bit in this new era. The organization is the place to be, and even TNA and other companies have seen stars make their way to that brand to get prime TV time. However, I've believed that one particular competitor might leave WWE and, if rumors are to be believed, it seems that might be happening sooner rather than later. It's been speculated that Bobby Lashley is leaving, and Big E's tribute to Lashley makes the notion of the latter's exit feel a lot more real.

Big E is still not cleared to return to the ring following his neck injury, but he's remained active as a member of WWE's PLE commentary team and through other ventures. As such, it's safe to assume he has his finger on the pulse of what's happening within the company. So I was a little rattled when I saw him post the following tribute to Bobby Lashley amidst continued rumors of his exit:

A monster. A specimen. A professional. A gentleman. pic.twitter.com/Kg7BbTRRwgJuly 22, 2024

For those not up to speed, No DQ and others sources have reported that Lashley's contract is set to expire soon and that he's not expected to rejoin the company. MVP -- who hasn't been on TV in some time -- is reportedly set to join him, and there are even rumors suggesting that they'll reunite with Shelton Benjamin, who was released alongside Dolph Ziggler back in September 2023. While there's been no official announcement regarding what's happening, one has to wonder that with upcoming WWE events on the horizon and no word on Lashley's return, is the tribute above a sign that fans will get an official update soon?

Big E has a meaningful connection to Bobby Lashley beyond any behind-the-scenes relationship. When E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Monday Night Raw back in 2021, Lashley was champion. Undoubtedly, there's some respect from Big E, who apparently wants to honor the man who ultimately helped him win his first world championship in the WWE.

What's The Latest Rumor About Bobby Lashley's Departure?

Bobby Lashley was vital in helping the WWE get through the pandemic and served as one of its biggest main eventers up until recently. Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt's unexpected illness ahead of WrestleMania 39 kept him from having a major moment he wanted, and more unfortunate developments followed. Lashley continued wrestling and slowly formed a new faction. But, in May of 2024, he was sidelined with an injury and left out of the King of the Ring tournament.

According to reports, the WWE offered the former champion a contract, but it allegedly wasn't an amount he was thrilled to sign on for. It's rumored that Bobby Lashley would sooner test the market to see his value in other wrestling promotions, especially with the previously mentioned package deal of Shelton Benjamin and MVP as part of the Hurt Business.

While I personally believe Bobby "The Almighty" Lashley is worth a big wrestling contract, he's currently a main event superstar in a company that has far too many phenoms as is. 2025 will see Monday Night Raw move to Netflix, and it's already been confirmed that John Cena's retirement run is happening on top of The Rock and Roman Reigns' returns. I'm not even factoring in the wrestlers who are already in the main event scene on TV right now. So there's not a lot of screen time to go around. Lashley could benefit from a change of scenery either in the United States or Japan, and maybe return in the down th road once the scene is less cluttered. I'd rather he stay, but I could understand if he turns out to be frustrated with the time he's getting.

We'll see if others follow in Big E's footsteps and pay tribute to Bobby Lashley amid this flurry of rumors. But, for now, Lashley is still with WWE, and you can check out his previous iconic matches, which are available to stream with a Peacock Premium subscription.