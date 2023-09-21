Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler And More Huge Names Just Got Released By WWE

It wasn't that long ago when reports surfaced claiming the WWE wasn't expected to be cutting any members from its main roster following the official acquisition by Endeavor, despite having laid off several employees in other roles. It seems that chatter was off the mark, as a number of major superstars were handed their walking papers today by the wrestling organization. Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, and many others are among the growing list of released Superstars in the latest roster culling for SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.

Just before noon on Thursday, September 21st, and not long after announcing a new home for SmackDown, WWE execs reportedly began informing talent that they were being released from the company. The list so far features prominent veterans and former champions like Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler, but one common element among several within the group is that they haven't been given a ton of screen time as of late. While some were promoted for upcoming WWE events, it seems like those plans are changing as the company moves on without the following wrestlers:

Dolph Ziggler

Shelton Benjamin

Mustafa Ali

Elias

Emma

Riddick "Madcap" Moss

Aaliyah

Rick Boogs

Top Dolla

The news appears to have taken many by surprise, which would be an expected reaction, considering the previous reports that talent was safe from firings. Emma had only just shared her excitement on social media about possibly adding to the list of wild Elimination Chamber moments in her homeland of Australia, and it was less than an hour later when she found out that trip wasn't in the cards.

Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7September 21, 2023 See more

Emma's fiancé and former co-worker, Riddick Moss, had a more positive spin in his message. The wrestler seemed to think he was owed a payday for whatever wrestling promotions would want to scout him in the future and disputed any claims that Triple H's role as Head of Creative effectively reduced his television time immensely:

Well I did it - I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up.September 21, 2023 See more

Of the many surprising releases of the day, one that seems to have many talking is the release of Dolph Ziggler, who has spent nearly his entire pro wrestling career signed to the WWE, starting off in their developmental brands back in 2004. His exit will result in the end of what's basically a twenty-year run with the company, one which another inactive superstar, Big E, acknowledged in a tweet about the superstar:

I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man.September 21, 2023 See more

The same is largely true for Shelton Benjamin, who in January celebrated 20 years since his debut in the WWE. Benjamin put on some great matches for the brand in his latest run, but much like Dolph Ziggler, wasn't being seen on TV all that much if at all. Benjamin's statement about his release on T seems like he's not ready to hang up his boots, and is already looking forward to the "next chapter."

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next ChapterSeptember 21, 2023 See more

Many questions always linger on big release days, such as who will be the new heel tag team on SmackDown with Top Dolla from Hit Row gone? I'm sure there will also be lots of chatter about which superstars will be scouted by AEW and other wrestling organizations. I know I'd like to see Dolph Ziggler team up with his brother in AEW just as much as I'd like to believe Edge will head there eventually, despite his cageyness about his contract situation in WWE. Ultimately, though, I hope the best for all these departed wrestlers and some compassion from fans, knowing how hard a day like this can be.

These WWE stars may be gone, but if you have a Peacock Premium subscription, you'll be able to enjoy the bulk of their WWE careers any time you please. Here's hoping there aren't any other major surprise releases on the way, but given the past trend in WWE, I'm sure more will come before the year is up.