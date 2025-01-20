WWE Has Struggled With Luchadors Other Than Rey Mysterio In The Past, But There's A Few Reasons Why I Think It'll Be Different With Penta

After months (if not years) of rumors, weeks of mysterious promo packages, and one of the most electric debuts in years, Penta showed up on the second episode of Raw on Netflix , and I think the world-traveled luchador could solve a major problem that’s been affecting WWE for years. Over the years, WWE has tried and failed multiple times to build up the next great luchador to eventually take over when Rey Mysterio, one of the most impactful Hispanic wrestlers of all time , finally hangs up his boots.

But, I don’t think that will be a problem moving forward. Unlike Sin Cara (both versions), Kalisto, and other luchadors who have been brought in over the years, I think Penta’s story will play out a whole lot differently, and I have a few reasons to back up these claims. Is it his already-established character and catchphrase (his track record is wild), his connection with the crowd, the fact he’s wrestling in a new era of WWE , or something else? Let me break it all down...

First Off, Penta Already Has An Established Brand And His Great 'Cero Miedo' Catchphrase

I saw Penta, then going by the name Penta El Cero Miedo (one of his many ring names), wrestle in a southern Illinois American Legion Hall back in May 2017, and it was one of the hottest matches I’ve seen with my own two eyes. Before he even made it to the ring, Penta was being showered with “Cero Miedo” (“Zero Fear”) chants from the rowdy crowd, and I remember thinking, “I cannot wait to see this guy in WWE.” It wasn’t a matter of “if,” but instead “when” for this charismatic and uber-talented wrestler.

I say this because Penta, Pentagon Jr., Penta Dark, or whatever else he’s been called over the years, has an established brand and image that is immediately recognizable and cool as hell. This guy just oozes charisma and has a certain aura about him that makes fans pay attention. Add in the opportunity for basketball arenas and football stadiums full of fans to chant “Cero Miedo,” and you have a recipe for success.

He Had An Instant Connection With The Crowd Before He Even Stepped Into The Ring, Which Is Wild

There was a lot to love about the second Raw of 2025, but the moment I keep going back to was Penta’s debut. I’ve been waiting for this moment since the days of watching Pentagon Jr. tear it up on Lucha Underground (where he fought WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, Iyo Sky, and Chelsea Green). I must not have been the only one, as the capacity crowd in San Jose, California, was eating up the debut. I mean, they were going wild watching Penta work off some ring rust against Chad Gable.

Before he even stepped into the ring, Penta had the crowd eating out of his hand. And, it only got wilder from there. The match, which had some gnarly moments, and the post-match promo from Penta allowed him to further build that connection with the crowd. If that connection keeps up and the crowd continues to lose it over him, we could be looking at not only one of the best luchador WWE superstars of all time, but one of the all-time greats of the industry.

So Many Other Luchadors Have Felt Like WWE Was Trying To Find The Next Rey Mysterio, But Penta Has A Unique Look

Though Rey Mysterio wasn’t the first luchador to wrestle for WWE (the legendary wrestler and actor Mil Máscaras briefly wrestled for the then-WWF during his Hall of Fame career), he’s undoubtedly the biggest of the bunch for younger wrestling fans. For years, it’s felt like WWE was always searching for his successor, with many feeling like they were just some kind of variation of his character, look, and moveset.

It feels different with Penta. Sure, he’s a masked wrestler who can pull off some wild theatrics in the ring, but the comparisons pretty much stop there. He has always had a unique look (one that changes quite often, if I’m being honest) and a moveset that goes beyond high-flying aerobatics and technicality that’d make Jim Cornette lose his ever-loving mind. The mask, the facepaint, the ninja-like attire, the bursts of intense physicality, all make him feel like something new.

Triple H Is In Charge, And It Seems Like He's Fully Committed To Making Penta A Megastar

Remember back in like 2011 when Sin Cara debuted in WWE after being built up for weeks, if not months? There were great promo packages, he had a nice look, a cool name, and some great moves. But it was over pretty much as soon as it started, for a variety of reasons. The botched entrance that first night, the weird mood lights, and the random feud between two versions of the wrestler that came about after the first superstar to wear the Sin Cara mask was suspended and then brought back all contributed.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen during Penta’s Raw debut, and I think that’s all because Triple H, who has been leading creative for a couple of years now , seems committed to making him not only a popular member of the roster, but a megastar. The mysterious promo packages, the strong debut against a talented wrestler like Chad Gable instead of a squash match, a post-match promo, it all should be a sign that the company is putting money and faith behind its newest star. That has me very excited.

But Wait Until His Brother, Rey Fenix, Comes To WWE

Known as the Lucho Bros, Penta and Rey Fenix (real-life brothers, by the way) were one of the best tag teams in AEW and pretty much every promotion where they’ve wrestled together over the years. Once Rey finally comes to WWE (not sure when, but it’s happening), we could see even more from the company’s latest star.

They could continue their history of being talented and electric tag team wrestlers or they could pick up their feud that has played out in multiple promotions around the world over the years. Whenever they’re in a story together (either as allies or rivals), these two go all out, and it’s going to be a sight to see. I’m over just imagining all the potential matchups like the Lucho Bros against the Usos, the new Bloodline, the New Day, and several others.