WWE Blew My Mind With The New Day's Anniversary Segment, But I'm Most Excited About What It Might Be Setting Up

I was already psyched about the various upcoming WWE events hitting the 2025 TV schedule, but I'll be damned if Monday Night Raw didn't somehow get me even more thrilled for the future. I should've guessed that when the show announced The New Day would get a 10th anniversary celebration that it wouldn't play out exactly like everyone expected, but never in a million years could I have predicted what we saw.

Let's be honest: the modern iteration of New Day hasn't been the same since Big E was separated from the group, went on his championship run, and was sidelined after a scary neck fracture. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have struggled to remain equally relevant since then, but that's all changed after one segment that I think we'll be talking about for a while. At least based on what I think is coming.

Big E Arrived To Stop The New Day From Breaking Up, But It Didn't Go Like He Planned

Just when it seemed Kofi and Xavier were going their separate ways, Big E's music hit, and he joined the Raw telecast to make an offer to his former stablemates. While he hasn't been cleared to return to the ring by medical professionals just yet, his plan would be to return to The New Day as a manager and help remind them of what used to make them one of the most dominant tag teams in the WWE.

Like me, the crowd loved the offer. And then also like me, they were shocked to see how the duo reacted.

Xavier and Kofi vocally blamed Big E for their struggles over the past years, even suggesting that he could have already been back in the ring if he wasn't too cowardly to do so. Eventually, the attacks became so heated that Big E was warned about leaving the ring before it got ugly, seemingly destroying any idea of these three reuniting. The former WWE champion exited, and Xavier and Kofi then re-solidified their bond as tag-team partners.

Why I Think This Means Big E And The New Day Will Feud At WrestleMania

I know I've jumped on just about every tease about Big E returning to the WWE over the years, but this time, it feels real. Considering the friendship these wrestlers share in real life outside of being performers, I don't think this segment happens as is if there wasn't a decent chance Big E is very close to being medically cleared, allowing him to feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania.

Remember that Monday Night Raw is moving to Netflix, and many people who may not have been watching pro wrestling lately will be tuning in with their Netflix subscription. The New Day has been one of the most mainstream factions of the WWE for the past decade, so now would be the best time to make a big feud for them to entice fans who haven't been watching as of late or viewers only vaguely familiar with the WWE. Also, diehard wrestling fans would go nuts for this feud, so I hope my instincts are right.

For just a short while longer, Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. While I've gotten used to the show being two hours long, I'm eager for the Netflix era to begin and for all the fun and wrestling feuds that may come with it.