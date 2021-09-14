WWE Superstar Big E Langston Just Hit A Career Milestone On Monday Night Raw, So What's Next?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monday Night Raw episode that aired on September 13. Read at your own risk!

Big E Langston tweeted earlier on Monday that he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at the WWE Championship, and he stuck to his word. The SmackDown wrestler appeared on Monday Night Raw and did just that, and successfully unseated Bobby Lashley as the new WWE Champion. The moment was a long time coming for the beloved veteran who has been with the company for over a decade, so where do things go from here?

Big E Langston is now a WWE Champion, but that's not the only thing fans should be excited about. He's now likely tethered to the Monday Night Raw roster, which would presumably mean that for the first time since October 2020, The New Day has been properly reunited once again. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston erupted out into the ring to celebrate with their buddy, similarly to what they did when Kingston won the title back in April of 2019. Should we expect to see the WWE get the band back together and help The New Day really "rock" again?

I'm personally hoping for that, though there's certainly a chance that won't be the case. The WWE announced earlier in the night its roster draft would take place Friday, October 1 on SmackDown, and continue Monday, October 4 on Monday Night Raw. It's this exact event that led to The New Day's split last year, and I wouldn't put it past the WWE to toy with fans' emotions and send one of the three to the other opposite brand once again.

At the same time, there's been speculation that this monumental title change was a way for the WWE to get attention, and more importantly, pull some eyes to Monday Night Raw. Few things would do that more than a show led by Big E Langston, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and all the silly antics they would pull each show to help support Big E in retaining his title. It's crazy to say this feels bigger than CM Punk's debut in AEW, but truthfully, it feels that big.

It feels big because Big E Langston's arrival on Monday Night Raw was not something fans expected to happen before earlier that day. Now, the main event picture on the show has gotten a bit bigger, and now guys like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and even Randy Orton (whose match against Lashley helped weaken the champ for Big E's win) have yet another talented guy to throw down against.

Big E could've thrived on SmackDown, but as packed as that roster has been with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Edge, and now Brock Lesnar, Monday Night Raw is the best fit for him to be the top guy currently. His win has sparked some excitement in this longtime WWE fan, and I can only hope the rest of the fans and the WWE are just as excited about making other major moves like this.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.