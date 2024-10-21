WWE's Bo Dallas Revealed How Much Influence Bray Wyatt Had On Their Current Wyatt Sicks Storyline, And I'm Legitimately Surprised

Bray Wyatt's return to the WWE following being let go a year prior was one of the biggest news items in pro wrestling at the time it happened. It seemed the company was ready to embrace one of its most charismatic main eventers by giving him a storyline worthy of his entertaining persona. Unfortunately, his untimely death prevented him from being a major draw for upcoming WWE events, but according to his real-life brother Uncle Howdy, also known as WWE's Bo Dallas, Wyatt's storyline influence lives on.

Dallas spoke about his brother in a surprisingly candid interview with USA Today, detailing some of the behind-the-scenes workings form the Wyatt Sicks storyline. I was surprised to hear some of these details, specifically regarding just how big a hand Bray Wyatt had in planning the things we see on television with them weekly.

Bray Wyatt Had Planned Much Of The Wyatt Sicks Storyline

As wrestling fans know, we never really saw the full plans WWE had for Bray Wyatt after his return. He had one match against L.A. Knight but then was pulled ahead of his WrestleMania 39 feud with Bobby Lashley and never appeared in the ring again. While it seemed the WWE was leaning toward Wyatt returning as The Fiend in promos to Bobby Lashley, Bo Dallas revealed that the eventual formation of the Wyatt Sicks was all part of his brother and WWE creative's plans for the character. Not only that, a lot of what is on the way was also created with Bray Wyatt's direct involvement:

Everything that's going on up to this date and then going forward, if it's not Windham’s idea, it has a piece of Windham’s idea in it

As mentioned, the WWE never really had the chance to get Bray Wyatt's storyline rolling, so it's not too big of a surprise that his concepts and ideas were able to be repurposed for Uncle Howdy's character.

At the same time, the fact that there are still storylines coming up that Wyatt worked on is a fascinating look at the story-telling process in the WWE, as well as how much the late wrestler worked on the angles and ideas for his various personas. The work paid off, as The Wyatt Sicks remains one of the most interesting factions in the WWE.

Bray Wyatt Even Selected The Wrestlers To Be A Part Of The Stable

As an example of how much influence Bray Wyatt had in the Wyatt Sicks, Bo Dallas noted the wrestler personally selected who would be members of the stable. This is a bit surprising to hear, considering former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan was not in the WWE prior to Wyatt's passing, but I could certainly see conversations happening ahead of his official return. As for why other members like Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis were brought in, Dallas said the following:

He wanted to work with them. He hand-picked them for reasons almost unknown to me. Like he just saw something and felt something in them.

As a wrestling fan, I deeply appreciate the revelation that the members were hand-selected by Bray Wyatt. It certainly has me more convinced than not that Alexa Bliss will eventually return and debut as the sixth member of the faction, bringing the name Wyatt Sicks full circle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately The Wyatt Sicks is a love letter to Bray Wyatt's legacy, and its well-earned. Wyatt's character dominated consistently as one of the biggest main event heels for a decade, and while he didn't always get flowers from those in the WWE for doing so, he's certainly being honored now. I can't wait to see where it goes in the future, and who they'll target next in the WWE.

The Wyatt Sicks appear on Monday Night Raw, which airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It looks like The Miz might be next on their radar for turning his back on R-Truth, but we'll just have to wait and see how that all plays out for him.