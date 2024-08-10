WWE Currently Has 12 Factions, Here’s How I’d Rank Them

It’s no secret that WWE has been on the come up the past couple of years, and I honestly think that the re-emergence of factions is just as much of a reason as the likes of Cody Rhodes finishing his story or CM Punk’s surprise return . I mean, there are a dozen great stables like the Judgment Day, the Bloodline, and Damage CTRL all over the card, collecting titles and providing fans with iconic moments left and right.

But which of these factions is the best? Is it dominant and vicious Bloodline 2.0 under the command of Solo Sikoa? What about the Judgment Day in the aftermath of Summerslam 2024? Or is it the Wyatt Sicks, a team that finally made its in-ring debut and killed it? Let’s break it down.

Oh, and before we start, this ranking only includes factions that consist of three or more members and currently have a name.

(Image credit: WWE)

12. The Final Testament

If this list was based on entrances, the Final Testament would be near the top. Unfortunately, the wow factor of the team consisting of Karrison Kross, Scarlett, Akan, Rezar, and Paul Ellering pretty much stops there. Since the group’s inception in January 2024, its members haven’t done much besides get overshadowed by Snoop Dogg’s commentary at WrestleMania 40 and get squashed by Odyssey Jones .

(Image credit: WWE)

11. The Pride

The Pride, which is made up of Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and B-Fab, is without a doubt one of the most exciting factions in WWE. But like the Final Testament, who they defeated at WrestleMania XL, the team hasn’t done all that much since forming back in July 2023. With Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reporting on X that Lashley’s contract is set to expire in August 2024, this could be the end of the stable.

(Image credit: WWE)

10. The O.C.

The O.C., also known as The Club, is a stable that has been around on-and-off for the better part of the past decade in multiple promotions. Made up of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin, all of whom have experience around the world, the team has been fun to watch over the years. However, from bouncing between SmackDown and NXT to not holding a lot of championship gold, there hasn’t been a whole lot of success for these former Bullet Club members .

(Image credit: WWE)

9. The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order, which has appeared in both WCW and WWE , was brought back by Rey Mysterio shortly before WrestleMania 39 and has been around ever since. After undergoing some lineup changes since then, the LWO now consists of Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Dragon Lee. They would be higher up, but Rey has a habit of not listening to his stablemates, causing them to betray him and leave for bigger and badder groups.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WWE)

8. The New Day

I was hesitant to put the New Day on the ranking because it’s just been Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as tag team since Big E broke his neck back in March 2022, but with the arrival of Odyssey Jones in August 2024, I think there’s a case to be made. We’ll have to wait and see what unfolds for this new version of the decorated stable, but hopefully it’s just as fun as what we’ve seen in the past.

(Image credit: WWE)

7. Alpha Academy

I totally thought Alpha Academy would have gone the way of the J.O.B. Squad or any other stable of misfit wrestlers when Chad Gable turned heel and left them in the dust. However, it honestly feels like the team of Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa were given a babyface boost when their fearless leader moved on. It will be interesting to see what they do moving forward, as I would LOVE to see my boy Otis get another push.

(Image credit: WWE)

6. American Made

Sure, Chad Gable and his American Made faction, which also includes Brutus and Julius Creed, has been fodder for the Wyatt Sicks as of late, but this dynamic team made up of heelish amateur wrestlers could have a lot of legs after this current angle is through. They are all talented in the ring, and Gable has proven time and time again that he’s great with a mic. Plus, they give me serious “Team Angle” vibes.

(Image credit: WWE)

5. Legado Del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma, the stable consisting of Santos Escobar and other heels like Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto, has been so much fun to watch over the years, especially in 2024 where they’ve feuded with Rey Mysterio’s LWO. Though they haven’t accomplished as much as some of the teams in the upper echelon of WWE stables, they show promise and an electric and vicious in-ring style.

(Image credit: WWE)

4. Damage CTRL

For the past two years, Damage CTRL has been one of the most fun stables to watch in WWE. Sure, they have lost a member (Bayley), suffered multiple injuries (Asuka and Dakota Kai can’t stay healthy), and don’t have any championship belts after Iyo Sky was defeated by Bayley at WrestleMania 40, but the “Empress of Tomorrow” should be back to right the course any day now.

(Image credit: WWE)

3. The Wyatt Sicks

I will be the first to admit that I wasn’t originally on board with the Wyatt Sicks , but after their dominant in-ring debut against American Made on the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam 2024, it’s a different story. The faction consisting of Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Abby the Witch (Nikki Cross), Ramblin’ Rabbit (Erick Rowan), Mercy the Buzzard (Dexter Lumis), and Huskus the Pig Boy (Joe Gacy) is paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt in a manner of ways, and I think that they could achieve what the iconic figure couldn’t if handled properly.

(Image credit: WWE)

2. The Bloodline

As I mentioned earlier, the Bloodline has been one of the best stories in all of wrestling for the better part of the past three years, and everyone involved is better off today than they were back in 2021. With Roman Reigns having now returned to take on Solo Sikoa, who took on the “Tribal Chief” mantle in his absence, we’re at the beginning of the next chapter in this engaging storyline. I don’t know what the future holds for everyone, but I can’t wait to see the Bloodline Civil War that’s been teased all summer.

That’s how I see WWE’s various factions right now. But, with the way things change in wrestling all the time, I could be moving things around following one of the upcoming WWE events . We shall see...

(Image credit: WWE)

1. The Judgment Day