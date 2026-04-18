My Fave Adults Actor Frequently Gets Fancast For Heated Rivalry (But No One Can Agree Who He Should Play)
This debate is...heated.
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When Heated Rivalry Season 2 drops for those with an HBO Max subscription, we’ll be introduced to a ton of new characters. From new couples to teammates, Shane and Ilya’s world will expand (while staying faithful to the books), and that means fans are starting to fancast. Well, Jack Innanen, who is my favorite actor on the FX series Adults, is a very popular fancast. And while I think he should be in the show, the fans cannot agree on who he should play.
What Jack Innanen Said About Heated Rivalry Season 2
So, considering the hype around Heated Rivalry and the fact that Adults’ Paul Baker actor, Jack Innanen, has been campaigning for a part in the hockey series, ET asked why he’s perfect for the show. In response, he said:
I mean, he could join this show easily. He’s Canadian, he played hockey, and it sounds like he’s down for the spicy scenes that come with Heated Rivalry. So, the interviewer asked if he’s heard from the show’s creator, Jacob Tierney. In response, the Big Mistakes actor said:Article continues below
Then, when the reporter asked if he’s booked, he zipped his mouth shut. So, that’s all we’re getting right now, and that’s where the speculation can begin. And let's just say fans have very strong opinions about who he could play.
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Fans Can’t Agree On Who Jack Innanen Should Play In Heated Rivalry
Now, if you look at the same video on TikTok and Instagram, the comment sections have very different opinions. One favors the more carefree and fun character Wyatt, while the other is rooting for Innanen to play the brooding, closeted hockey player, Troy. On TikTok, most seemed to lean Wyatt, with people writing things like:
- He is Wyatt Hayes -FakeMouthStatic
- MY WYATT HAYES -joy
- HE IS WYATT!!! I get that yall want him as Troy but c'mooooon Wyatts wit and comforting aura is so Jack -Nee Nee
- That’s my Wyatt Hayes 💯 -sarah capri
- oh, we found our Wyatt Hayes. ✨-vic
Just to let the record show, I am on team “Jack Innanen should play Wyatt Hayes.” Wyatt is like the ultimate ally in Rachel Reid’s books. In both The Long Game and Role Model, which will be the novels focused on in this chapter of the book-to-screen adaptation, he’s a major part of the couples' support systems, and he’s overall a genuinely good dude who you can’t help but love. In short, Wyatt is a delight, and so is Innanen, so I’d love to see him play this character.
However, on the flip side, some fans want to see him take on something totally different. Enter, Troy Barrett, he’s one of the romantic leads of Role Model, and he’s a teammate of Ilya and Wyatt. He'll be a vital part of Season 2, and many fans want to see Innanen in the part, with Instagram comments saying things like:
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- HE IS OUR TROY BARRETT!!! -jessie_mariaa
- Oh my god, I'm freaking out, could he be our perfect Troy?😱❤️ -multiveralaau_
- Ladies and gentleman, Troy Barrett! -doragiglio
- Oh @jacob.tierney do I have a perfect Troy Barrett for you -busravebaskaseyler
- Hey, that’s Troy Barrett 🙌🏻 -alex_hey_alex
Clearly, there’s a whole camp of fans who want to see him as Troy. While I don’t personally see this vision, I respect it. I also think it’d be interesting to see him play a character that’s so unlike the roles he’s best known for, because to be blunt, Troy is anything but comic relief. He is the most serious character in the books. So, I think it’d be cool to see the actor show off his range.
In the end, I think this kind of debate is very fun, and I can’t wait to see who gets cast as Wyatt, Troy and the other characters who should be introduced in Season 2. I also hope that the list of new cast members includes Jack Innanen, because, let’s face it, no matter who he’s playing, he’d be a wonderful addition to Heated Rivalry.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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