My Fave Adults Actor Frequently Gets Fancast For Heated Rivalry (But No One Can Agree Who He Should Play)

When Heated Rivalry Season 2 drops for those with an HBO Max subscription , we’ll be introduced to a ton of new characters. From new couples to teammates, Shane and Ilya’s world will expand (while staying faithful to the books ), and that means fans are starting to fancast. Well, Jack Innanen, who is my favorite actor on the FX series Adults, is a very popular fancast. And while I think he should be in the show, the fans cannot agree on who he should play.

What Jack Innanen Said About Heated Rivalry Season 2

So, considering the hype around Heated Rivalry and the fact that Adults’ Paul Baker actor, Jack Innanen, has been campaigning for a part in the hockey series, ET asked why he’s perfect for the show. In response, he said:

I think I’m perfect for the show because I am down for anything, and I played hockey. I got some mini sticks, I’ve been practicing, I’ve been working on my stick handling. I saw Hudson [Williams] do the – I’ve been working on my hip mobility.

I mean, he could join this show easily. He’s Canadian, he played hockey, and it sounds like he’s down for the spicy scenes that come with Heated Rivalry . So, the interviewer asked if he’s heard from the show’s creator, Jacob Tierney. In response, the Big Mistakes actor said:

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I’ve had some conversations. We’ve chatted.

Then, when the reporter asked if he’s booked, he zipped his mouth shut. So, that’s all we’re getting right now, and that’s where the speculation can begin. And let's just say fans have very strong opinions about who he could play.

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If you are looking to binge Heated Rivalry, you just need an HBO Max subscription. Plans start at $10.99 per month.

Fans Can’t Agree On Who Jack Innanen Should Play In Heated Rivalry

Now, if you look at the same video on TikTok and Instagram, the comment sections have very different opinions. One favors the more carefree and fun character Wyatt, while the other is rooting for Innanen to play the brooding, closeted hockey player, Troy. On TikTok, most seemed to lean Wyatt, with people writing things like:

He is Wyatt Hayes -FakeMouthStatic

MY WYATT HAYES -joy

HE IS WYATT!!! I get that yall want him as Troy but c'mooooon Wyatts wit and comforting aura is so Jack -Nee Nee

That’s my Wyatt Hayes 💯 -sarah capri

oh, we found our Wyatt Hayes. ✨-vic

Just to let the record show, I am on team “Jack Innanen should play Wyatt Hayes.” Wyatt is like the ultimate ally in Rachel Reid’s books. In both The Long Game and Role Model , which will be the novels focused on in this chapter of the book-to-screen adaptation , he’s a major part of the couples' support systems, and he’s overall a genuinely good dude who you can’t help but love. In short, Wyatt is a delight, and so is Innanen, so I’d love to see him play this character.

However, on the flip side, some fans want to see him take on something totally different. Enter, Troy Barrett, he’s one of the romantic leads of Role Model, and he’s a teammate of Ilya and Wyatt. He'll be a vital part of Season 2, and many fans want to see Innanen in the part, with Instagram comments saying things like:

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HE IS OUR TROY BARRETT!!! -jessie_mariaa

Oh my god, I'm freaking out, could he be our perfect Troy?😱❤️ -multiveralaau_

Ladies and gentleman, Troy Barrett! -doragiglio

Oh @jacob.tierney do I have a perfect Troy Barrett for you -busravebaskaseyler

Hey, that’s Troy Barrett 🙌🏻 -alex_hey_alex

Clearly, there’s a whole camp of fans who want to see him as Troy. While I don’t personally see this vision, I respect it. I also think it’d be interesting to see him play a character that’s so unlike the roles he’s best known for, because to be blunt, Troy is anything but comic relief. He is the most serious character in the books. So, I think it’d be cool to see the actor show off his range.

In the end, I think this kind of debate is very fun, and I can’t wait to see who gets cast as Wyatt, Troy and the other characters who should be introduced in Season 2. I also hope that the list of new cast members includes Jack Innanen, because, let’s face it, no matter who he’s playing, he’d be a wonderful addition to Heated Rivalry.