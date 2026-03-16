A Lip Reader Claims Timothée Chalamet Had Words For His Sister About Kylie Jenner

The biggest night in movies has come and gone, and those following along with all of the Oscars action witnessed plenty of big moments, including One Battle After Another’s big wins, an A+ performance of Sinners’ “I Lied to You,” and tons of jokes from host Conan O’Brien along the way. Timothée Chalamet may not have won the Academy Award for Best Actor, but he still attracted plenty of attention, and now a lip reader is revealing the warning he supposedly gave his sister about Kylie Jenner.

Chalamet was accompanied by his partner of three years to the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, which aired on ABC and was available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Timothée’s sister Pauline Chalamet (who starred on The Sex Lives of College Girls) was also there, and cameras caught a possibly awkward moment between the three, showing the Marty Supreme star quietly saying something to his sister. E! News shared the viral clip:

Timothée Chalamet, his sister Pauline Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner share a sweet moment at the #Oscars. 😍 #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/yKpBvV1xbjMarch 15, 2026

The video shows the siblings greeting each other, with Pauline Chalamet pointing out where she’s sitting. Kylie Jenner then appears to fawn over her dress, reaching out to Timothée’s sister before standing for a quick hug. According to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling for The Mirror, the actor then leans in and seemingly tells Pauline:

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Could you go easy on her?

Pauline and Timothée Chalamet then pose for some photos together before he allegedly leans in and repeats:

I want you to go easy on her.

From the angle shown above, I certainly can’t tell what Timothée Chalamet told his sister, but I also don’t claim to be a lip-reading expert.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Kylie Jenner always seems to find herself in awkward positions at awards shows, whether she’s being snubbed by Demi Moore or made to eat weird British snacks, and I guess we can add the 2026 Oscars to that list, too, because regardless of the exchange between Timothée and Pauline Chalamet, many fans clocked that it looked like the first time Pauline and Kylie were meeting. Comments on social media included:

Uhm awkward. Have they never met before ? – filmdale2017

– filmdale2017 Pauline hates all the things the Kardashians stand for… so I’m sure it’s the first time meeting. – xoxojmo

– xoxojmo My question is, are they just meeting for the first time? 🤔🤔 – hamsem_pr

🤔🤔 – hamsem_pr Is this their first time meeting? – blkdane84

– blkdane84 Kind of odd she’s never met her before… – Itsnunu_r

– Itsnunu_r Ya his sister ain’t fucking w/ this relationship lol – olaakande6

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet for three years now, so it does seem weird that their first meeting would come now — and at the Oscars, of all places. I mean, we know that Timmy hangs out with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Kris Jenner seems to be friendly with Nicole Flender, at least parasocially.

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On the other hand, both siblings are busy with their acting careers — Pauline Chalamet will appear next in The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it hits the 2026 movie calendar in May — so maybe the timing was never right.

Hopefully the Call Me by Your Name actor’s alleged request for his sister to “go easy” on Kylie Jenner isn’t a sign of tension, but I’m sure we’ll all be on the lookout for more clues.