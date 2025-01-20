WWE May Be About To Add A Huge Star To Its Women’s Roster, But Even If They Do, One Major Question Needs To Be Answered

We’re just weeks away from the Royal Rumble, and in addition to all the usual speculation, rumors are swirling that a certain big name might show up. Jordynne Grace, former three time TNA Knockouts Champion, is apparently a free agent, and there are a lot of rumors she’s going to end up in WWE. That would make sense given she made a surprise appearance at last year’s Royal Rumble and made several recent appearances in NXT, but even if she does show up, there’s still a major question to be answered.

Before we get into that though, let’s talk about her status. Wrestlers aren’t typically in the habit of loudly announcing their contract status or the details around it, but Grace was given what seemed like a special sendoff following her appearance this weekend at TNA Genesis. She also posted a video of her hugging and seeming to say goodbye to some of her co-workers and captioned it “Thank You” on social media. In addition, Fightful reported it was her last scheduled appearance for TNA.

As such, it seems pretty clear she’s done with TNA, at least for the time being, and it seems likely she’s going to end up in WWE. She turned a lot of heads during a surprise appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where she was billed as TNA Knockouts Champion, and she’s been a semi-frequent visitor to developmental brand NXT for on-air segments and matches over the last several months.

Those appearances have been part of an ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA, but even with the deal in place, WWE is very clearly handpicking the talent they would like to see make appearances. They’re not letting anyone on TV they don’t approve of or see potential in, and given the way Grace has been booked when involved in WWE, they clearly see potential in her. So, even without any sources, it seems likely she’d go to WWE, but once you throw in PWInsider's report that she’s likely WWE bound, it now seems as close as it can be without being official.

So, she’s going to show up in the Rumble and immediately head to the main event scene, right? Well, not so fast. WWE has shown a strong preference for having recently signed talent appear in NXT before hitting the main roster. There have been a few exceptions to this over the years, but in general, they prefer the NXT route. That helps the talent assimilate to the WWE culture, and it helps them to start refining the WWE style of in-ring work, which typically prioritizes storytelling and safety over some of the more fast-paced, dangerous and high-flying spots common in other companies. It’s what we’re seeing with both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, who were well-established international stars but are doing some training in NXT before hitting the main roster.

But Grace has already done some time in NXT. She’s worked matches, given promos and seemingly spent some time with producers in the performance center. It hasn’t been as much seasoning as performers normally get, but it might be enough where, given her track record, WWE will immediately turn her loose on the main roster.

If they do, she’s an immediate threat to win The Royal Rumble (or be identified as the person who took out Jade Cargill). I don’t think she’s going to, but if she did and cut a promo calling out Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton, it wouldn’t be out of place. She has that level of aura and respect in the business. She also has the muscular look where she would feel like a physical threat to even the largest and most imposing of women on the roster.

If Jordynne Grace does come to WWE, which seems likely, she is almost certainly going to be a huge star. The only question is whether it happens immediately or she spends six months or a year in NXT first. We’ll see.