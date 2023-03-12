Wait, Is WWE Going To Pass On Using Alexa Bliss At WrestleMania Again?

We’re less than three weeks away from The Showcase Of The Immortals, and while the card isn’t completely finalized, the majority of the WrestleMania 39 matches are seemingly locked in or are at least being hinted at. The result is a ton of top wrestlers in really exciting positions ahead of the big event and a few big names that seemingly have nothing to do. One of those big names is Alexa Bliss, and while I initially assumed she would show up during Bray Wyatt’s match with Bobby Lashley to officially join whatever it is he has going on, I’m not so sure after her recent comments.

Over the past week or so, rumors have been swirling that Alexa Bliss is allegedly “on hiatus.” Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer made the comments in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and they ran around pretty quickly, mostly because they seemed to make sense given we haven’t seen The Goddess since she lost to Bianca Belair at The Royal Rumble. According to Bliss, however, she’s not on hiatus. Here’s what she said in a tweet…

Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.

Some people on social media have been focusing on the part of her comment where she says she’s not on hiatus, but I’m far more interested in the “they know where to find me” part. To me, that says WWE is willfully choosing not to use her right now, and as an Alexa Bliss fan, I’m really concerned about that, especially as it relates to WrestleMania and especially given what happened last year.

Do you remember WrestleMania 38? WWE put on a card that featured sixteen matches and more than forty wrestlers and did not include Alexa Bliss. She had returned earlier in 2022 at Elimination Chamber, but for whatever reason, the writers decided she wasn’t needed for ‘Mania. Now, it looks like the exact same thing is happening. She was in a featured match at The Rumble earlier this year, and now, she’s apparently sitting at home and waiting for a phone call from Triple H and company.

In general, I’ve been quite happy with WWE’s product for the last year or so. WrestleMania 38 was excellent, and Triple H has mostly made good decisions since he took over for Vince McMahon last year. But that doesn’t mean they’ve gotten the most out of every character, and Alexa Bliss is, for me, the prime example of that.

Let’s look back at the last couple of years quickly. First, she absolutely crushed her work with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. I know that storyline was divisive, but a ton of people (including me) loved it and she was great in it. But then it suddenly imploded and Bray Wyatt was released in the aftermath of that infuriating match at WrestleMania 37. She had a nice little run for a few months afterwards, but then we watched a long series of vignettes where her character went to therapy, seemingly to reboot her into something less macabre.

That reboot sorta happened at Elimination Chamber 2022, and then she just disappeared again for months, missing WrestleMania 38. Then she returned to mostly provide backing support for Bianca Belair, before turning on her amidst teases about possibly going dark with the returning Bray Wyatt. But now she’s gone again, and it seems like she might miss WrestleMania 39, once again by creative choice.

Now, to be clear, I have no inside sources. Alexa Bliss could end up getting a match in the next few weeks (Ronda Rousey still needs an opponent) or she could end up getting involved in Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley. There are plenty of options here, but based on Bliss’ tweet, I think there’s a good chance she’ll just spend ‘Mania sitting at home. And, to me, that’s a huge mistake. Given we’re probably going to get seven or eight total hours of showtime, it’s simply wild that WWE thinks Alexa Bliss shouldn’t be involved in eight to twelve minutes of that.

WrestleMania 39 streams for free with a Peacock subscription on Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd.