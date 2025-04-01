WWE Legend Goldberg Just Posted A Video To Show He's The Best At Giving Spears, But He Left Off Highlights From One Current Superstar

While it's unlikely it'll happen at the upcoming WrestleMania 41, it appears that Bill Goldberg's final pro wrestling match will occur at an upcoming WWE event. As such, it's no surprise the veteran superstar is taking potshots at talent on social media, calling out superstars like Roman Reigns and Edge (currently wrestling in AEW as Adam Copeland) for having a weaker spear finisher than him. That said, I couldn't help but notice he failed to mention one obvious contender for the best spear in the WWE -- Bron Breakker.

While the origins of this video (including its creator's identity) are unclear, Bill Goldberg gave it an endorsement on X. Check out the video below, which shows some weak spears by Edge and Roman Reigns and some mighty ones by Goldberg:

Often imitated….NEVER duplicated!! Judge for yourself pic.twitter.com/SqWGjIDbW0March 31, 2025

I'd be a fool to sit here and act like Goldberg doesn't deliver one of the best spears in pro wrestling. However, he's not alone at the top of the mountain. I would put Rhyno up there as someone who also delivered great spears. But, of course, we really have to talk about Bron Breakker. I mean, why aren't his highlights in this video?

(Image credit: WWE)

Bill Goldberg's Call Out Of WWE Superstars Conveniently Excluded Bron Breakker

I think Goldberg not mentioning Bron Breakker almost feels intentional, given how viral the latter went for delivering the most brutal spear of all time to internet sensation IShowSpeed. In case anyone needs a reminder of how brutal that was, WWE has the moment archived:

Clearly whoever made that video is a wrestling fan, and yet they didn't include a comparison of one of the best wrestling sequences in 2025 so far? I may have my tinfoil hat on for this, but I feel like it's no coincidence and could be setting up what I feel would make me care about seeing Goldberg's final match in WWE.

Goldberg Is Allegedly Preparing For A Retirement Match, Could Bron Breakker Be His Final Opponent?

The WWE has a long history of setting up wrestling feuds on X. Becky Lynch is the queen of doing this, as she acknowledges returns or disses other superstars. But said methods are not exclusive to her. I can't help but wonder if Goldberg posting this is a way to set up his retirement match, and start to build some tension with another superstar like Bron Breakker ahead of his actual return.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Those looking to enjoy WrestleMania 41 this season will need a Peacock subscription to catch all the action. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

If that's the case, Breakker couldn't be a better opponent to send out the superstar. His connection to the Steiner family is a perfect callback to wrestling fans returning to see Goldberg, and he does have the best spear in the wrestling business. It'd be tremendous to watch those two collide, though I do wonder how catastrophic it would be if they both speared each other at the same time. Only one way to find out!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll keep a watchful eye on whether Goldberg will return to the WWE anytime soon, as it's all eyes on current superstars as they gear up for WrestleMania 41. Tune in for the two-day event on April 19th and 20th, and prepare for a fantastic show.