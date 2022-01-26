WWE's Becky Lynch Responds To Exciting Ronda Rousey Rumor Ahead Of Royal Rumble

The WWE’s Royal Rumble is right around the corner, which means fans are in for a night of surprises and unexpected entrants in the big events . While some big names like Johnny Knoxville have already been suggested and teased, few are as big as the former superstar who is reportedly training for a WWE comeback and could appear in the women’s match: Ronda Rousey. The rumor is still just that, a rumor, though the fact that Becky Lynch directly responded to it should maybe have some folks excited for the pay-per-view.

If Ronda Rousey is coming back to the WWE, it appears “The Man” ( I’m sure Ric Flair is still mad about that nickname ) wanted to be the first person to welcome her and remind her of a few things. Check out Becky Lynch’s response to the potential Ronda Rousey return.

Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great😘 https://t.co/71meimu8Ns pic.twitter.com/Xy0IMfGUoYJanuary 25, 2022 See more

Becky Lynch is all about stirring the pot on Twitter when it comes to other superstars, though replying to an unconfirmed rumor doesn’t happen that often. The rumor, first reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp , alleged the WWE is pushing for Ronda Rousey to return to the company at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Additionally, Rousey is reportedly training, and the general belief in the company is her return is a “when” and not “if.”

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have a past history within the WWE, and Rousey’s last match to date was at WrestleMania 35 in an electrifying match against Lynch and Charlotte Flair for both women’s titles. Lynch pinned Rousey for both belts, but there was controversy as the commentary team questioned if both of Rousey’s shoulders were down for a legitimate pin. The storyline never got resolved as Rousey broke her knuckle during the match and was written off of television not long after. Should Rousey return in the Royal Rumble, there’s an opportunity to renew that rivalry and set up a stellar match between the two at WrestleMania 38.

It’s notable to bring up that Ronda Rousey’s first WWE contract was revealed shortly after she made an appearance at the Royal Rumble back in 2018. If the rivalry with current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch isn’t enough, there’s a lot of story and significance tied into a Ronda Rousey appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. I’d argue she’s the biggest name rumored to appear as a surprise entrant in the matches so far, and one that’s garnered controversy for her past comments about working in the WWE as well. I can certainly say I’d love to see it and wonder how Rousey’s next run in the WWE will differ from her last.