WWE's JD McDonagh Details Injuries After Scary Moment During Monday Night Raw Match

A scary Monday Night Raw moment had fans concerned for Judgment Day's JD McDonagh after he hit his head pretty hard during the tag team title match with Dominik Mysterio against the War Raiders. As injuries during WrestleMania season can often shake up plans for upcoming WWE events, the athlete took to the internet to update fans on how he's feeling in the aftermath.

For those that missed it, McDonagh attempted a moonsault from the middle rope to the outside of the ring into Ivar. While he hit the move, McDonagh's momentum was too strong, and after connecting with his opponent, he kept spinning and slammed his head into the commentary table behind them. Video of the moment hit the web, and while he finished the match, there were reports he collapsed on his way backstage. McDonagh put all speculation to rest by laying out what was going on after that rough match.

JD McDonagh Says He'll Be Out For A While With Serious Injuries

Long after Netflix's Monday Night Raw wrapped its latest event, McDonagh popped up on X to talk to fans, confirming that he's just as banged up as people were thinking after watching. He also made it clear he'll be missing time in the WWE with some serious injuries. As he put it:

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻January 28, 2025

To be out for a "couple of months" means that JD McDonagh won't be around for the Royal Rumble and probably the bulk of the Premium Live Events planned for WrestleMania season. There's a possible chance he could return before the big two-night event in Las Vegas, but there's also the chance he may not be ready.

Will McDonagh's Absence Impact Judgment Days Plans For WrestleMania?

I didn't expect JD McDonagh to be one of John Cena's final opponents during his retirement year, but I think it's fair to say his absence could shake up Judgment Day's plans for WrestleMania. He's one of the key pieces of the faction, and while their men's division still has Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and Finn Bálor, they could match up poorly against another similarly sized group they would face at Mania.

I should note this is not the first time Judgment Day has been short-handed in recent memory. The group was forced to go part of the year without Dominik Mysterio when he had surgery, and that worked out well enough. With all due respect to Dirty Dom, though, he's there to get booed by old ladies and cause mayhem, while McDonagh is often in the ring during matches.

I would assume that, given his stated timeline, JD McDonagh will be able to return ahead of WrestleMania, and the rest of Judgment Day can do the legwork in setting up whatever is planned for them while he's out resting and recovering. I'd love to see more in-ring work from Carlito, who has primarily been a comedy act since he joined. Perhaps this will be an opportunity for him to get some attention from fans and maybe give JD more of a break when it comes time for the group to flex its muscles and torment the WWE roster.

Monday Night Raw streams live on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Royal Rumble coming up this weekend, we should have a better idea of who is going to be main-eventing this year, so stick with CinemaBlend as we report on the happenings and fallout of the big night.