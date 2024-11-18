Alexa Bliss Is Still Hinting At Her WWE Return, But When Should We Expect Her Back?

It's been almost two years since Alexa Bliss showed off her skills in a WWE ring, as her pregnancy announcement led to a lengthy absence that could soon end at last. Bliss is sending cryptic messages on social media, leading wrestling fans to believe she may finally show up at upcoming WWE events somewhere within the 2025 TV schedule.

It all started on X, where the former multi-time women's champion posted a GIF of a woman with a magnifying glass, along with the caption "Where's Alexa...." That certainly makes the post feel specific to the WWE, considering her real name is Lexi Cabrera. Take a look at the tweet below:

While this could be bait for some other product announcement, or potentially even Bliss trolling her fanbase, I'm inclined to think she's actually returning to the WWE. After all, she's previously had opportunities to troll when the Wyatt Sicks were debuting and chose not to.

So when might we expect to see her in the WWE? I think there are a few options we should be keeping an eye out for.

The First Monday Night Raw On Netflix

It won't be long before the WWE makes Monday Night Raw available to those with a Netflix subscription, and there's a general expectation that the streaming debut will be quite a big episode. The WWE announced Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and John Cena for that particular installment, and pop icon Travis Scott will also be there. Wouldn't this be a great time to reveal Alexa Bliss as the final member of the Wyatt Sicks?

The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is an event where surprise returns are expected, and more often than not, it's easy to get a long-absent superstar into a feud with someone pretty quickly. We've written before about how Alexa Bliss is a spectacular wrestler, and I think whether she returns as a member of the Wyatt Sicks or not, she will thrive in just about any feud she is given.

I would love to see her competing in the women's main event scene, but given so few of the women she came up with are even currently wrestling in the company, I wonder if WWE has other plans for her.

A Post-WrestleMania 41 Comeback

There are still so many rumors circulating about big matches for WrestleMania 41, and it makes me wonder if there's just no time to bring Alexa Bliss back until after the big event. Starting Bliss' comeback after the big show would give her more time to shine in the spotlight and maybe make it feel less like she's shoe-horned into any feuds or factions operating for the past year or more. It's not my ideal scenario, but it's one I see happening.

Unfortunately, we can only speculate so much regarding Alexa Bliss' tweets, so we may have to keep watching new episodes of Monday Night Raw on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET to see if any clues about her arrival surface. I'll be excited to see her back in action, and what the WWE has planned for her after that long absence.