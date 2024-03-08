Even At His Own Wedding, WWE's Dominik Mysterio Can't Stop Getting Booed

The WWE is weeks away from WrestleMania 40, but that doesn't mean wrestlers are only locked in and focusing on the big event of the year. It's also a time for celebration as Dominik Mysterio recently got married, and for those wondering after that weird Father's Day post, it wasn't to Rhea Ripley. The wrestler wed his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette, and hilariously enough, he couldn't even avoid getting booed on his big day.

"Dirty Dom" is used to fans booing him ever since he joined Judgment Day and is primed to make the lives of fellow superstars miserable for many upcoming WWE events to come, but this might've been a surprise. @Evelyyngtz_captured the moment, which was quickly shared and distributed through the wrestling community:

Dominik Mysterio gets boo’d at his own wedding.🎥: evelyyngtz_ (IG) pic.twitter.com/MO6FQBDavkMarch 8, 2024 See more

In kayfabe, I find it absolutely hilarious that people would show up to Dominik Mysterio's wedding only for the opportunity to boo him the minute he chooses to speak. Of course, in reality, I know the joke was more of a gesture of love than anything and that the folks in attendance are just having some fun at his expense and celebrating the massive success he's had as a heel. It'll be hard to step out from his father Rey Mysterio's shadow entirely, but Dom has done a good job establishing his own style in the company.

Dominik's "Mami" Rhea Ripley shared a post of photos with him and Damian Priest at the ceremony, really driving it home to wrestling fans they aren't a real couple. There have also been videos of his father, Rey Mysterio, at the ceremony, as well as WWE superstar Austin Theory. It's always interesting to see what wrestlers superstars hang out with when they're not on the clock, and I never would've guessed Theory and Mysterio were friendly enough to be groomsmen otherwise.

One big question I have now is whether or not Dom can be expected for WrestleMania 40, or if he'll still be away on his honeymoon. We do know that with Cody Rhodes' decision to face Roman Reigns, and a guaranteed additional match against The Rock and Reigns on Night 1, several superstars will be left out of the fun. If there's nothing for him to be a part of, I bet Mysterio would sooner spend some time on his honeymoon with his wife rather than potentially backstage watching or streaming the event with a Peacock Premium subscription.

There are still a handful of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown episodes to go before we're finally for WrestleMania 40, so maybe we'll know if or what Dominik will be up to by then. As much as I think there might not be huge plans for him, I'd be shocked if the Judgment Day wouldn't want him around just in case Damian Priest finally decides to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase.