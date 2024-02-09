Cody Rhodes Made His Decision For WrestleMania 40, And I'm All For This Wild Ride

Cody Rhodes announced he made a decision about WrestleMania 40 ahead of the Las Vegas press conference, which meant the WWE had solidified its decision on the main event days after making wrestling fans furious when it was announced The Rock would challenge Roman Reigns. The days that followed sparked a social media movement and WWE leaning into the #WeWantCody movement, which is likely why the press conference had a wild conclusion leaving people unsure of what's coming next.

The one thing we do know is that Cody Rhodes has officially selected his opponent for the upcoming WWE event in Philadelphia. Here's what he said and what all transpired that is bound to have wrestling fans talking in the coming weeks.

Cody Rhodes Announced He'll Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40, And The Rock Is Not Happy

While The Rock addressed the crowd in attendance and explained why him taking on Roman Reigns was the best option for WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes showed up and called "bullshit." Rhodes said as the winner of the Royal Rumble, Reigns had no right to sign off as The Rock as his opponent, and told the crowd that he will be challenging the Head of the Table at WrestleMania.

Rhodes then went on to admonish Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns for their actions, and said that both of their families would be ashamed of their behavior. That comment turned both the Undisputed WWE Champion and "The Great One" on him, and Seth Rollins jumped into the fray when The Rock slapped Rhodes across the face. Security separated everyone, and after some commentary, Triple H's closing remarks were interrupted by The Rock, who let loose several expletives telling him he needed to "fix" what happened.

The Press Conference Ending Hints At A Very Wild Road To WrestleMania, And I Love It

The WrestleMania 40 kickoff was a masterpiece in terms of both fixing WWE's problem and giving audiences a reason to be even more excited about what's coming in April. It seems like fans received their wish of Cody Rhodes getting his rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but the whole story behind it became much more complicated. Rhodes gained a powerful enemy in The Rock, who allegedly made a WrestleMania live event part of his stipulation for joining the TKO board of directors .

The good news for Rhodes is that he seemingly found an ally in Seth Rollins, who had just about enough of listening to Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talking about the dominant families of WWE. It seems possible the groundwork is being laid for a tag-team match in which Rock and Reigns take on Rhodes and Rollins, but whether that's something planned for Elimination Chamber or maybe even the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania, we'll have to see.

With The Rock seemingly aligning on the side of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins without an opponent, and no one with insider sources at WWE seemingly having correct information, we're in for a wild ride to WrestleMania 40. I'll be honest, I absolutely love it, and am strapped in for the ride that I hope makes the next couple of months of WWE television can't miss. Those who don't have a Peacock Premium subscription better sign up now; this is gonna be an iconic WrestleMania.

More details on WrestleMania are bound to come on SmackDown, which airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will The Rock show up and make his voice heard after being insulted by Cody Rhodes? I know I'll be tuning in to find out!