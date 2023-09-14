WWE's Nia Jax Defended By Asuka Following Critics Wondering If Wrestler's Return Was A Bad Call

Nia Jax made a surprise return to WWE's Monday Night Raw months after her brief appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble. It would appear the athlete is officially back on the roster following her release in 2021, and many on the internet certainly have opinions about that. As questions surfaced regarding whether or not the company made the right call, so to speak, by bringing her back, Asuka was quick to defend her fellow Superstar.

Wrestling fans are likely aware that Nia Jax has been accused of being an unsafe worker in the pro wrestling business. This is mainly due to past incidents during matches in which she broke Becky Lynch's nose and injured Kairi Sane after throwing her against steel steps. She even had a real scrap with Charlotte Flair at one point, and while both confirmed they were on good terms in the aftermath, the suspicion remains that she's a potential danger to others working alongside her. Asuka wasted no time calling out a post on X that asked if Jax's return was a good decision, and called the question "bullying," as seen below.

That question is rude and bullying.You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart?If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her.If I am criticized for it, I don't care 🫵🤮 https://t.co/2N307IlkPk pic.twitter.com/G0jOkUrNJ3September 12, 2023 See more

Asuka and Nia Jax go way back, first started working in matches together back in 2016 when they were on the NXT roster. They continued to feud when both were on the WWE's main roster, both in 2018 and again in 2020. It appears that Asuka is ready to go to bat for Jax now that she's back on Monday Night Raw, and isn't going to entertain any of the critics who want to talk about whether she's a "safe" worker.

It didn't take long for the pro wrestling community remind Asuka via receipts of Nia Jax's past incidents. Specifically, one commenter talked about the incident with Kairi Sane, which resulted in the match being stopped while medical staff attended to a sizable head wound she sustained. Despite her injury, Sane continued the match and was able to finish without further incident. Asuka, who was aligned with Sane at the time, revealed the following about her then-partner's thoughts on the incident.

Wrestlers fight knowing that there is a possibility of injury.Kairi doesn't blame anyone for her injuries.She is not stupid.But are you a victim? https://t.co/KQ5fDcrfukSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Asuka is clearly not trying to hear the opinions of those who haven't worked with Nia Jax, and wants to fight back against the narrative that has persisted on the internet for years. I think it's especially notable that Asuka is speaking out for Jax during a time when she's embracing a heel persona, which could be seen as her breaking character. Is it on brand for a heel to back another heel? I don't know for sure.

What I do know is that Asuka is one of the most prolific Japanese superstars of this era and that if she speaks, people should listen. One doesn't reach her level of accolades without some wear and tear, however, and Asuka spoke to past injuries she's sustained as part of the profession and how there was no other person to blame in those scenarios:

I broke a tooth and tore five tendons in my shoulder. I also suffered many other injuries, including knees and ankles, but that was no one's fault.If anything, it was my own poor defense at the time.But this is a battlefield. I am a warrior of love 💋💗🫵😈 pic.twitter.com/Z2GL6PgyKwSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Whether viewers agree with Asuka or not, they'll likely have to get used to seeing Nia Jax when attending upcoming WWE events or when watching said events with a Peacock Premium subscription. She'll get opportunities to prove her critics wrong and, assuming she does, a chance to find herself at the top of the women's roster yet again.

