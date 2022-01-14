WWE Star Nia Jax Offers Sassy Response To Anyone Who Thinks She And Charlotte Flair Still Have Beef

2021 wasn’t a great year for a lot of WWE talent, many of whom saw their time end with the company despite their years of prior service. Among those sent packing was former Women’s Champion Nia Jax, who only months prior made headlines after a real fight broke out between her and fellow superstar Charlotte Flair. The incident led to speculation of bad blood between the two, but is that still the case?

Nia Jax, who has reverted to her real name of Lina Fanene on her social media platforms, recently gave a sassy response to anyone who thinks that she and Charlotte Flair still have beef in the present day. The response came via a TikTok, which featured none other than Charlotte Flair as her former WWE rival.

Well, if there’s anyone who still thinks that Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax have beef, I’d imagine that TikTok sufficiently puts that all to rest. Flair might still be fighting with a bunch of others on the WWE roster, but she has no enemy in Jax as the Royal Rumble looms near.

Rumors of tension between Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair began one fateful night on Monday Night Raw, when the two competed together in the ring . They had a couple of rough moments in the match that didn’t look convincing in execution, and it appeared that tensions rose between them. Fans then saw them exchange legitimate strikes and engage in hair-pulling before things got back on track later in the match.

Reports after the incident indicated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax were good following the in-ring incident, but it’s always hard to know which reports are true and which aren’t in pro wrestling. Take that, paired with the rampant reports of Flair being on the outs with the WWE roster and Jax’s eventual release in November, and it isn’t hard to see how a fan may think they have a legitimate beef .

As far as whether or not we’ll ever see Nia Jax compete against Charlotte Flair in a wrestling ring ever again, that’s a different story. Jax expressed doubt she’d ever compete in a wrestling ring again following her release, and so far, she’s held true to that statement. With that said, Jax would still have a month before she’d be able to work elsewhere provided she got the same 90-day non-compete deal that other released superstars often get , so who knows if her opinion on returning to pro wrestling could change in the future?

Nia Jax is no longer in WWE, but Charlotte Flair competes on SmackDown on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Flair’s had her title for quite a while, so this month might be the month we see her drop the belt to a challenger.