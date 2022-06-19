WWE's Shawn Michaels, Big E And More Pay Tribute To Longtime Referee Tim White After His Death

Rest in peace.

Tim White on HBO's Andre the Giant
WWE superstars often get the spotlight within the company and amongst fans, but there are many referees who are just as notable when it comes to making contributions to the pro wrestling industry. One of those people, Tim White, has die at the age of 68. Now, as news of his death spreads around the internet, wrestling superstars like Shawn Michaels and Big E are paying tribute, letting the world know just how much he meant to them. 

The WWE broke the news of Tim White’s passing and, shortly after, both current and former in-ring superstars took to the web to send their condolences. Shawn Michaels paid tribute to White, as well as another notable referee who recently passed, Dave Hebner: 

Tim White worked for the WWE for over 20 years and started with the dual responsibility of being Andre The Giant’s assistant. (White was even featured in the HBO documentary that was produced about the late wrestler a few years ago.) White eventually transitioned into referee work full-time and can be seen officiating during the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker (watch it now with a Peacock premium subscription). White officially left the company in 2009, but even modern superstars like Big E know him well thanks to the convention circuit: 

In addition to Big E, soon-to-be-former WWE superstar Paige also had some kind words for the ref. Paige, who is now going by her given name Saraya, spoke about the late wrestling vet's kindness and shared her favorite part of their encounters: 

Former WWE superstars Matt Hardy also took some time to honor Tim White and offer condolences to his family. Hardy spoke about White’s support of him and his brother, wrestling legend Jeff Hardy, over the years and shared a pic of the three of them together: 

It’s not every day that the wrestling world has shared opinions on people within the industry, but this is certainly the case when it comes to Tim White. Eric Bischoff confirmed much of what others are saying, as he spoke about White’s kindness and his many stories: 

WWE superstar Drew Gulak dropped a pretty unique memory of the man after learning of his passing. White was such a presence in the world of wrestling that even Gulak knew who he was when attending wrestling shows as a kid: 

At a time when there are a lot of controversial business stories and various pieces of injury-related news happening in the WWE, it’s heartwarming to see the whole community come together and celebrate the life of one of their own. It certainly sounds like the industry lost a great talent in Tim White, and he won’t be easily replaced. 

CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the family and loved ones of Tim White and wish them well during this difficult time.

