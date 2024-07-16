If You're Into Anime, Amazon Just Rolled Out A Huge Discount On Crunchyroll For Prime Day

Prime Day is here, and with it come all the usual deals that consumers have grown accustomed to. As we look at the best Prime Day streaming deals for 2024, Amazon dropped another one that is worthy of the attention of all anime fans. Whether you're a diehard who somehow doesn't have Crunchyroll or just a casual fan looking to get back into it, this deal is far too good to pass up.

In terms of all the streaming deals out there, this is one of the best you're going to get, percentage-wise. Crunchyroll is the big dog that houses a vast majority of the popular anime out there, and now those who didn't have access can go on a binging spree with a limited-time offer that just makes sense to sign up for.

The Base Fan Tier Of Crunchyroll Is Now At A Massive Discount

If you're looking to get Crunchyroll, the base subscription "fan" level is now at a massive discount, then here's all the details you need.

For just .99 cents, you can access the streaming library, get a 5% discount on select goods from their shop, receive early access to pre-orders and exclusives, and have free shipping or a flat $7 charge on orders over $75. The .99 cents offer only lasts for two months, at which point subscribers will need to pay $7.99 a month. Check out the deal below and click ahead if you're looking to try it out:

Crunchyroll: 99 Cents For First 2 Months

Get access to thousands of anime titles including One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Naruto, and save on your first two months when adding Crunchyroll to your Prime Video subscription. Usually costing $7.99 a month, you can pay just 99 cents for your first two. Ends July 17.

With two months at that low rate, it should give anyone ample time to catch up on some of the more notable new anime of the past few years. After that, they can either cancel and settle for the anime available to watch with a Netflix subscription or Hulu subscription, or keep on rolling through anime on the $7.99 price tier. They may even feel compelled to "upgrade" their subscription, which comes with some added perks.

The Mega Fan Tier Is Available At The Usual Price, But With A Seven Day Trial

Those who click the deal might notice the "Mega Fan" tier next to it, at a price of $11.99 a month. The Mega Fan tier comes with some perks that readers might be interested in, including offline viewing, the ability to stream on four devices, and access to a game library on the app. These are not available on the base tier, so if you're hoping to use any of these features plus get access to a lot more deals, consider upgrading after the two-month base price.

What Anime Is Worth Checking Out On Crunchyroll?

As previously mentioned, Crunchyroll has access to a massive anime library full of both subtitled and dubbed anime for people to enjoy. It also offers simulcast for the hottest anime on the market, so that those who need to watch shows the same time they air in Japan can do so. I use that feature to keep up with the One Piece anime, after spending the past year binging the entire anime after falling in love with Netflix's live action adaptation like CinemaBlend's Alexandra Ramos did.

I've also fallen in love with the new anime series Kaiju No. 8, which Crunchyroll SVP Mitchel Berger hyped to CinemaBlend earlier this year. Those who consider Godzilla Minus One in the league of best movies they've ever seen should definitely check it out, and other recent hits like Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, and Solo Leveling. For the more classic anime fans, here are just a few of the other titles they can watch on demand:

Dragon Ball Z

Naruto Shippuden

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Lupin The Third

Yu Yu Hakusho

There's so much more where that came from, so the only question left is, why haven't you subscribed already? As someone who took the dive myself recently, I don't regret it one bit, and I currently use it more than many of my other subscribed apps. For those who love anime, this deal is a no-brainer decision.

Pick up Crunchyroll today on the cheap, and be sure to keep an eye out for other great Prime Day deals from Amazon that are too good to pass up.