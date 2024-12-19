As A Huge Marvel Fan, I Can’t Believe I Don’t Own The Official MCU Timeline Book, But Here's Why Everyone Needs It Before Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become quite expansive and features various people, locations, objects etc. There are plenty of elements of Disney’s high-grossing IP that are heavily discussed by fans, and one is the timeline. It can sometimes be difficult to chronically trace the events that transpire across the movies, TV shows and shorts that make up the continuity, and I’ve struggled with that myself. So I’m very surprised I don’t own the official MCU timeline book, and fans should as well ahead of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Honestly, it would make a great last minute Christmas gift for any Marvel fan.

Why I Personally Want This Sweet MCU-Centric Book

In 2023, Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline was released. Written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, the comprehensive book dives deep into the bombastic chain of events that have unfolded during the MCU’s first four phases. So one might learn just when Captain America woke up in the present day ahead of the events of The Avengers. There may also be those who want to know the span of time in between Scarlet Witch’s appearances in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

This sublime piece of text appeals to me for more than a few reasons. One of the obvious factors is that I’m a longtime fan of this continuity and am eager to know every little bit of it. Not only that but, as I alluded to above, it hasn’t always been easy for me to track major events in the MCU. Sure, I’ve watched the Marvel movies in order a number of times, though the events of those films don’t always take place in real time. For example, I was totally thrown off by that flub in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Simply put, I want to grab this timeline guide, activate my Disney+ subscription and stream the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas while reading along in the book. You may be a fan who’s not sold on this book immediately, but believe me when I say you should consider making this purchase.

Why This Book Is Truly A Must-Own For Marvel Fans

Some upcoming Marvel movies are going to be quite eventful and have a major impact on the cinematic universe as a whole. The two films that could truly be game changing for the franchise from a narrative standpoint are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will debut in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Rumors have been swirling around the films, which are being directed by the returning Joe and Anthony Russo. What is known for sure is that it’ll see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes going up against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The table has been set for what should be a mulitversal war of epic proportions, following the various developments of MCU Phases Four and Five. A lot has gone down over the course of those two pockets of storytelling, and some fans may need help keeping it all straight before the Avengers have their big battle. On that note, Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline could be an excellent resource.

All in all, fans should really consider buying the book, which has a hardcover version that’s being offered for $25 on Amazon. Do yourself a favor and make this investment! While you’re at it, you should also indulge in some other sweet MCU merch. For example, the latest film in the franchise – Deadpool & Wolverine – is now available to own on physical media. There are also excellent LEGO sets, including Spider-Man: No Way Home-inspired to enjoy. Also, fans looking for another great book can also grab the MCU character encyclopedia.

