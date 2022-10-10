Amazon Early Access Sale 2022: The Best Movie And TV Show Deals

Amazon has announced they are launching an additional Prime Day event called The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The event will start at 12 a.m. PT on October 11th and end at 11:59 p.m. on October 12th.

While the event hasn't officially launched, Amazon has already released some early discounts and deals for customers with an Amazon Prime subscription. Customers can already take advantage of discounts on Prime Video titles, ad-free tunes with Amazon Music, multiple models of the Amazon Firestick, and more.

Here's what we know about Amazon's fall event so far.

What's the difference between Amazon Prime Day and The Prime Early Access Sale?

Like this summer's Amazon Prime Day event, which took place on July 12th and 13th, the Early Access Sale will also last for two consecutive days and we're anticipating huge markdowns as well as lightning deals over the 48-hour duration. While Amazon's Epic Daily Deals event was open to all shoppers, it appears that the bulk of the discounts and deals will be aimed at current Amazon Prime Members.

The Early Access event also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals, so be sure to check back in as we continue to update this page with great products.

Do I Have To Be An Amazon Prime Member To Receive Discounts?

The short answer: Yes. Anyone can take advantage of the thousands of everyday deals and discounts available during this sale event. However, the bulk of the best markdowns will exclusively be available to Amazon Prime members. But fret not, there is still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial.

What kind of deals can I expect during amazon prime early access sale?

Entertainment fans shopping Amazon Prime Early Access can expect to see massive discounts (as high as 80%) on products such as Blu-ray and DVD box sets, streaming devices like Fire TV Sticks and smart TVs, projectors and other home entertainment devices, and more.

Prime members in particular can expect to see member-only Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals, with the best deals being highlighted as the event progresses and lightning deals throughout each day.

Amazon is aiming to help customers get a head-start on the holiday shopping season with this debut of Prime Early Access Sale, so expect huge savings that will make a big impression- but not on your wallet.

What are some tips for shopping the amazon prime early access sale?

1. Sign up for an Amazon Prime Free trial

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is geared toward current subscribers, it's not too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the discounts.

2. Set up Watch-a-Deal notifications

The Amazon mobile app has a great feature that allows users to be notified when specific items go on sale. In the app, it's as simple as going to Settings > Programs and Features > Deals > Upcoming and then selecting the deals you're interested in. Find the "Watch This Deal" button and then you'll be notified when the item goes on sale. You can download the app for free on iOs and Android.

3. Check Amazon's Top 100 list

While launching their first Fall sales event, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 List, which is a curated section of the retailer’s best-selling products that will be updated throughout the 2-day event and help take the hassle out of your online shopping.

4. Utilize the "Today's Deals" list

Although not a feature unique to this sales event, Amazon also has a section dedicated to deals of the day that you can explore 365 days of the year.

5. Check other sites' sales

Amazon may have great deals, but they are not the only retailers out there who are ready with their own fall sales. Walmart, Target, Macy's, and more are also launching sales to compete with Amazon, so be sure to shop around to get the right gift at the best price.

6. Start shopping early

Most of Amazon's deals won't be lightning deals, but with the event starting at 12 a.m. PT, we recommend starting your shopping as early as you can to secure the gifts and products you want before it's too late.

We'll be updating this page throughout the 2-day event, so be sure to check back frequently for the latest and greatest deal drops.

Blu-ray and DVD Box Sets: Movies

