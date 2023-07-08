Amazon Prime Day 2023: 5 Quick Things To Know

For almost a decade now, Amazon Prime Day has given consumers access to some of the absolute best deals and discounts on the internet. This special shopping event, which has since turned into a two-day retail extravaganza, offers up can’t-miss discounts on everything from Amazon’s assortment of signature devices, like the Kindle and Fire Stick, streaming deals and add-ons, and an incredible amount of third-party items at prices that in years have since started to rival even Black Friday deals.

While we will be doing our best to pull together the best Amazon Prime Day deals for entertainment fans, we also wanted to give you some quick tips and showcase what other perks are available for anyone with an Amazon subscription. So, before the big two-day event kicks off this week, let’s break down five quick things everyone should know.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Kicks Off July 11th-12th

Typically, Amazon Prime Day has been held every July since it kicked off in 2015 as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the massive and all-encompassing online retailer’s launch. However, the past couple of years saw some major changes to the event with Prime Day 2020 being postponed until August of that year and the following year’s event taking place a month early in June 2021.

Traditionalists will be glad to hear that Amazon Prime Day 2023 will kick off on July 11th at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and it runs through the end of July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST), giving everyone 48 hours to take in all the exclusive deals and discounts as well as all the other surprises that will pop up throughout the event.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Before we dive into all the deals, discounts, perks, and other benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2023, there are a few things we should go over to prevent any confusion down the road. First, Prime Day is only available for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, there is still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial membership, which will grant you access to most everything the event has to offer.

Second, 2022's Amazon Prime Day was only available for Prime members in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and numerous Western European nations. Prime Day specials for subscribers in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will take place at a later date this summer, according to Amazon.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

There Are Countless Deals For Everything From TVs to Amazon Devices and Streaming Add-Ons

Each year, Amazon Prime Day gives subscribers access to thousands upon thousands of exclusive deals. In the past, we’ve talked about the best last-minute deals as well as all those great Blu-ray and 4K UHD sets available at low, low prices. And although the full slate of Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals has yet to be revealed (we probably won’t see those until July 11th or a little before), expect a wide arrangement of special discounts on everything from TVs (with built-in Fire TV) to various Amazon devices, streaming deals, and more.

In Amazon's big Prime Day 2023 announcement, the online retailer revealed that customers will have access to special deals from top national brands and more third-party sellers than in 2022. But again, those specific deals won't be revealed until we get closer to the start of the 48-hour event on July 11th.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Pre-Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2023 doesn’t officially kick off until July 11th, the online retailer started special early pricing on a ton of different items weeks in advance.

First, there are incredible discounts on multiple Amazon first-party devices like Fire Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Dot, and Ring Alarm devices. They've also already have deals rolling on Prime Video add-ons for channels like Max and Paramount+. These early deals pair nicely with the pre-Prime Day discounts currently live for various TV models loaded with Fire TV functionality.

The online retailer has also grown their Amazon Live program, which gives Prime members an opportunity to see live demonstrations of various products being sold at a discount. After briefly watching one of the Amazon Live streams, it can best be described as Amazon’s version of QVC or the Home Shopping Channel in its approach.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Like any shopping adventure, getting the most out of Prime Day requires some prep work before the big event kicks off on July 11th. One way to do this is to use Amazon’s personalized deal updates so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Amazon mobile app has a great feature that allows users to be notified when specific items go on sale. In the app, it's as simple as going to Settings > Programs and Features > Deals > Upcoming and then selecting the deals you're interested in. Find the "Watch This Deal" button and then you'll be notified when the item goes on sale. You can download the app for free on iOs and Android. Once you do that, you will receive personalized push notifications (if you give the Amazon Prime app access to do so on your device) once a deal goes live.

Hopefully all of this helps you prepare for what should be busy 48 hours of online shopping when Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off Tuesday, July 11th.