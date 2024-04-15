How To Watch Blue Lights Season 2 Online And Stream All New Episode From Anywhere

How To Watch Blue Lights Season 2

Watch Blue Lights Season 2: Synopsis

Blue Lights was last year’s breakout UK drama. It introduced us to Constables Grace, Annie, and Tommy, the superiors charged with mentoring them, and the pressures of policing Belfast in a post-conflict Northern Ireland. Now, one year later, the rookies' wide-eyed idealism is wearing off as drug-related crime threatens to engulf the city. Read on below for our guide explaining how to watch Blue Lights Season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Reeling in over 6 million viewers, Blue Lights was one of the UK’s top ten rated drama programs last year. And Season 2 promises to keep viewers hooked by drastically upping the stakes for the officers of Blackthorn Station – with a third and forth season already confirmed to be in the works.

The main cast are all back and reporting for duty. That includes Siân Brooke (House of the Dragon) as Constable Grace Ellis, Martin McCann (Marcella) as Stephen ‘Stevie’ Neil, Grace’s training officer, Katherine Devlin (Vikings) as officer Annie Conlon, and Nathan Braniff as Constable Tommy Foster – the latter still grieving the death of his colleague and friend.

And one year on from that shocking loss, we find Belfast is in the middle of a crime wave that an underfunded police service is seriously ill-equipped to deal with. Meanwhile, new characters arrive in the city to throw fuel on the fire of civil unrest.

New to Blue Lights is actor Frank Blake (Game of Thrones) as Constable Shane Bradley, a new hire partnering with Conlon. Seamus O’Hara (The Northman) will star as Lee Thompson, an Afghan vet looking to wrestle back control over the drug-riddled estate of Mount Eden, while Seána Kerslake (A Date for Mad Mary) features as Lee’s sister Mags, a woman determined to keep her son out of danger.

Hailed as “fantastically tense” by The Guardian, and “a cut above your average police procedural” by The Times (UK), you can catch every episode of this acclaimed drama. Just read on below, where we explain how to watch Blue Lights Season 2 online completely free from anywhere with BBC iPlayer.

Watch Blue Lights Season 2 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

You can watch Blue Lights Season 2 in the UK from Monday, April 15. Episodes will air at 9pm BST on BBC One every Monday, of which there are 6 in total. But, if you want to binge this addictive drama, then you can catch the entire boxset on BBC iPlayer from 6am on April 15.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Blue Lights Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Blue Lights Season 2 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Blue Lights Season 2 online in the US?

It’s not yet been confirmed when Blue Lights Season 2 will be made available to viewers in the US.

The first season arrived on BritBox some 10 months after the show’s BBC debut. And, although we know that Season 2 episodes will be added here too, that might not be until early in 2025.

You can currently get a subscription to BritBox for $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. However, if you’re a new subscriber, you can enjoy its 7-day free trial first before paying a thing.

Out of the country? Download a VPN to connect to your home service and stream every episode of Blue Lights Season 2 free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Blue Lights Season 2 free online in Australia

Things look promising Down Under. Australian viewers can watch Blue Lights Season 2 weekly on the SBS channel, beginning from Thursday, April 18 at 9.30pm AEST – just a few days after the show’s debut on the BBC.

However, you don't have to wait long to catch all 6 episodes, as they’ll all become available on SBS On Demand a week later, on Thursday, April 25. It’s a completely free service – just create an account and start streaming.

Can I watch Blue Lights Season 2 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, Blue Lights doesn’t have a streaming home in the Great North. Season 1 did receive a linear premiere on BBC First though, about 7 months after its UK debut. So, if you’re okay to wait that long, Canadian viewers should expect Blue Lights Season 2 to air here around the end of the year.

Currently away from home? A VPN will let you connect to BBC iPlayer and stream every episode of Blue Lights Season 2 free, just like you would at home.

All six episodes will be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Monday, April 15 at 6am BST. However, if you want to watch on linear TV, the air dates for each episode are listed below.

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 1, “This Too Shall Pass”: Monday, April 15

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 2, “Iceberg”: Monday, April 22

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 3, Bright Side”: Monday, April 29

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 4, “The Stamp of Nature”: Monday, May 6

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 5, “Where I Want to Be”: Monday, May 13

Blue Lights Season 2 – Episode 6, “The Loyal”: Monday, May 20

Blue Lights Season 2 Trailer

