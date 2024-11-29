I'm Both A Streamer And A Gamer, And These PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals Are Almost Too Good To Be True

While Christmas is the time to receive gifts from others, Black Friday is the time for buying up those gifts, along with a few personal items for the purchaser. We’ve constantly round up and delivering the latest best Black Friday entertainment deals, but let’s pull in that focus on all the big PlayStation 5 deals that are out there.

Not that this is solely about playing some of the best video games out there — let’s all celebrate the magnificence of Astro Bot — because the PS5 is just as much of a streaming hub as Roku devices and Amazon Fire Sticks, and serves as a centerpiece for all things movies, TV, music and gaming.

Before heading to the PlayStation Store to see about getting Spider-Man 2 or The Last Of Us' remastered editions, be sure to check out all the best Black Friday streaming deals so that you can go from gaming to bingeing without having to leave the couch.

Best Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals

Best Black Friday PS5 Hardware Deals

Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - White $374.99 At Best Buy

Save $75! - Here we have the best PS5 deal out there for those looking for the cheapest price without the PS5 Pro frills, while still enjoying the 1TB of storage space, the 4K-TV gaming, ray tracing and other standard features. Note that this is the digital edition of the console, which means there's no disc drive for physical games or Blu-rays.

Also available at: TARGET

Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console - White $424.99 At Best Buy

Save $75! - Essentially the same best-deal-of-all as the one above, only this PS5 slim console does include the disc drive for gamers who prefer physical copies to downloads, or might not have strong enough Internet speeds to make it work.

Also available at: TARGET

Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - White $374.99 at Best Buy

Save $75! - Essentially the same bundle as the one above, but without the additional Dual Sense wireless controller, this bundle packages together the PS5 digital edition along with Fortnite Cobalt Star.

Sony - PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle - White $349.99 At Best Buy

Save $250! - Virtual reality headsets are as popular as ever, and Sony's offering what may be the biggest VR discount of this year or any other by knocking $250 off the going $599.99 price of the PSVR 2. And that discount also includes the game Horizon: Call of the Mountain, so no need to worry about not having any games to play after buying it.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - White $54.99 At Best Buy

Save $19! - As dedicated games know oh too well, you can never have enough controllers, and considering how rarely PlayStation offers up discounts for the expensive buggers, this Black Friday discount is as good as it gets. (Also available in Midnight Black.)

Owning all the PS5 hardware is only part of the equation that results in maximum entertainment. You gotta have games, too! Check out some of the best Black Friday deals for games, both physical copies and digital versions.

The Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

Combine all those games with all the streaming services that are available on PS5, and you're talking about literal months worth of entertainment to get through before any sense of boredom can set in. And these Black Friday VPN deals will help unlock a few more paths to movies and TV that might not be otherwise available.

For gamers who have the funds to spend a little extra, check out all the big Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deals, and keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more discounts throughout the holiday shopping week.