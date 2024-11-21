I Take My Fire Stick With Me When Attending All The Biggest Movie Press Junkets - And Now You Can Save 49% In Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The beautiful thing about modern technology is that it allows you to bring parts of your home with you on the road – especially your Amazon Fire Stick. I’m a professional entertainment journalist and movie critic. A big part of my job involves watching the latest films and television shows that are coming to streaming platforms like Netflix, or opening in a theater near you. For that, I use my Amazon Fire Stick. Because over the years, I’ve been able to refine my home-entertainment system so that all of my streaming apps and services are housed in one easy, accessible location. But I needed a viable solution for when I travel to movie premieres, press events, and celebrity interviews in New York, Los Angeles, and around the globe.

This is where my Amazon Fire Stick has stepped up, and provided the ultimate solution, and now you can also take advantage with up the ultimate Black Friday entertainment deals. Launching its sale, Amazon has slashed prices by up to 56% on its Fire Stick range.

The Amazon Fire Stick allows me to replicate my home setup while on the road. Which is why, when I pack to travel, a Fire Stick is as essential as deodorant and a comfortable pair of shoes. Now that they are on sale at incredible prices – more than half off the original price of the Fire Stick – this is the perfect time to snag your first one… and make the most of upcoming Black Friday streaming deals on your Fire Stick, too.

Fire TV Stick HD: $34.99 $17.99 At Amazon

Save 45% - The new latest generation of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick model is almost half the price as the retailer officially launches its Black Friday sale. Returning to its cheapest ever price, now is the time to pick up the brand-new device at a discount. TechRadar said: "the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV" in their Fire TV Stick review. Utilize Alexa with the voice control remote and search through its seamless interface to find your next binge.

Why you should make the most of this Amazon Fire Stick deal

I’m not sure how long it has been since you have traveled, but staying at a hotel can be limiting. Yes, hotel chains have done a lot to spruce up the amenities available to you on the property. But one element that gets overlooked is the TV in your room.

Turn on the TV in your hotel room, and you will immediately struggle with figuring out how to find your preferred channels. Too often, you are restricted to watching local, basic cable. Or some version of a cable package that gives you The Weather Channel, The Food Network, and some news stations filled with talking heads. Where is your Hulu, with live sports? Why can’t you access HBO Max, and dive back into that episode of The Penguin you weren’t able to finish before you had to dash to the airport?

The Amazon Fire Stick allows you to do exactly that. All you have to do is plug it into the back of the hotel Smart TV, and select the proper input. Then you will be using all of your apps as if you were at home. The sales price for the current Amazon Fire Stick couldn’t be better. The device is available on Amazon for 55% off the suggested retail price (it's lowest price yet!), meaning you can get an Amazon Fire Stick that comes with Alexa Voice Activation for less than $20.

Want to step up your game? Amazon also offers a Fire TV Stick capable of 4K presentation, and Dolby Atmos capabilities. Also for sale at 56% off the suggested retail price, this Fire Stick is best used for the top Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar blockbusters, generally available to those with a Disney+ subscription. That means you can travel to Wakanda, Pandora, or the galaxy far, far away, even when you are on the road and unable to watch from your own home.

As a full-time entertainment journalist, I can’t be too far away from the latest shows and movies that are being made available from the major studios. But I also know that these films and television programs are equally important to you, the audience. Make sure that you are also staying as up-to-date as possible on the latest features and TV episodes, even when you have to be on the road. Grab an Amazon Fire Stick, or the upgraded Amazon Fire Stick 4K, to make sure that your home entertainment system follows you on the road. You won’t find a better time to buy.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K: $49.99 $21.99 At Amazon

Save 56% - The latest model of Amazon's 4K Fire Stick is back down to its lowest ever price, slashed by more than half its price this Black Friday. Ideal for those who want a brilliant 4K picture while watching blockbuster movies like Marvel, or who want to get the most out of their premium Max subscription, the Fire Stick 4K also features AI-powered Fire TV search, and an Alexa equipped remote.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $32.99 At Amazon

Save 45% - The top of the shelf Fire Stick is down to its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with smooth 4K streams, with the support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for optimal picture and audio for those award-winning movies. It also has double the storage of the 4K model with 16GB of storage, allowing you to load up to your device with even more apps and games.

