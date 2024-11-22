The Meta Quest 3 Isn’t Any Cheaper For Black Friday, But I Still Think Batman And Movie Fans Should Take Advantage Of The Early Price Drop

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of 2025 TV premieres, some Star Wars LEGO sets, streaming service discounts and more for the holiday season, checking out the best Black Friday deals is a great way to save money while treating yourself and/or others. (But mostly you.) And getting that entertainment jolt doesn’t even have to take place solely in the physical world, but also in virtual reality with the Meta Quest 3 and more advanced 3S, the perfect gift for movie fans and would-be Batman.

Easily the most user-friendly option for VR beginners and enthusiasts, the Quest devices are also among the most budget-friendly as well. And even though Meta doesn’t yet have any Black Friday deals announced for the systems themselves outside of some accessory options, the recent price adjustments tied to the 3S’ release still count as pretty huge deal all on its own that should be taken advantage of ASAP.

Meta Quest 3 512GB With Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle: $649 $499.99 At Amazon

Not technically a Black Friday deal, the Meta Quest 3 still saw its price recalibrated following the release of the new 3S model, making it more affordable. And this bundle is one for movie fans who want to give Batman: Arkham Shadow a go alongside a 3-month free trial of Quest+.

Though the Meta Quest 3S isn't discounted at this time, the $299 price tag for the 128GB model is a full $200 cheaper than the older 3 model's original price ($499) for the same amount of storage. More bang for fewer bucks is the best kind of math.

Get The Most Immersive Batman Experience Ever

A big bonus that comes equipped with each of the above Meta Quest purchases is the Caped Crusader's latest video game adventure, Batman: Arkham Shadow. It's a sequel to 2016's fun-but-limited Batman: Arkham VR, and a narrative follow-up to the franchise prequel Batman: Arkham Origins from 2013.

This is THE experience for anyone who's ever wanted to feel as close as possible to being the Dark Knight, in VR and with an all-star cast of voice actors bringing your favorite DC heroes and villains to life. Considering the price of the game alone is $50, that means the Meta Quest 3S is really just $249, which makes it as inexpensive as any video game platform out there.

Enjoy Movies On A "Big" Screen Like No Other

"Not all apps are created equal" is an absolute truth when it comes to VR, and not all streaming services and video platforms were quick to perfect their Meta Quest efforts. But now we're at a point where a virtual reality device can add a new dimension for anyone with a Netflix subscription a Peacock subscription and/or plenty of others.

Depending on what app you're using, you could be watching your favorite movies in a digital theater, in a pixilated bedroom, in an alien spaceship, or somewhere more down to earth. For those who don't care about such surroundings, VR helmets make it easy to fill one's vision with entertainment whether you're sitting, standing or lying down.

Recently, the company introduced an option for Quest users to join up and watch YouTube with friends in a virtual environment. (YouTube also offers the largest number of 360-degree videos online.)

Black Friday Deals For Meta Quest-Compatible Accessories

Having a Meta Quest 3 or 3S may work fine out of the box, but frequent gamers and movie-watchers are probably going to want to shell out a little more money for docking stations and cables that will help make the non-gaming times go by quicker.

Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock: $129.99 $99.99 At Amazon

An absolute essential for any Meta Quest 3 owners, the charging dock is minimalist and sleek, helping to keep your space organized and your VR headset juiced up. The docking station comes with rechargable batteries for your Touch Plus controls, as well as LED display to let you know when your headset and controllers are fulling charged.

Upcoming Meta Quest 3 Games For Movie, TV And Music Fans

I've championed the Meta Quest 2 in recent years for its lineup of games and experiences that match up well with frequent movie goers and TV hounds, and that same excitement has ported upwards to the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Here are some of the new and upcoming games that both games and non-gamers can get into.

Action Hero - TBA 2024

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Dec. 19, 2024

Batman: Arkham Shadow - October 22, 2024

Exploding Kittens VR - October 3, 2024

Just Dance VR - October 15, 2024

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom - October 3, 2024

Starship Troopers: Continuum - October 17, 2024

Taskmaster VR - TBA 2024

Wallace And Gromit's Jamtastic! - TBA

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that movie and TV fans should be excited about. And don't forget to stay safe when you have a VR helmet on, since you can't buy common sense on sale or otherwise.