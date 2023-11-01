Best Black Friday TV Deals: Predictions For November 2023

Of all the products that get discounted in November, TV deals must be the ones most synonymous with Black Friday. We've likely all seen the CCTV videos of rabid shoppers fighting hell for leather in stores like Walmart to get their hands on affordable flatscreens and slashed price Smart TVs.

All that has changed, of course, meaning you can now track down the best Black Friday TV deals from the comfort of your own laptop or smartphone. And we're here to help you do exactly that.

Officially, Black Friday 2023 is November 24 (as ever, immediately after Thanksgiving), but the savings actually start way before that. In fact, the first thing you'll see when you start scrolling this page are the discounts I've found that have already started becoming available. Below that, you'll see information on some of the very best price drops that came out last year — these can be a very handy indicator for what will happen in 2023 – and the kind of online stores that you might want to bookmark now to make sure you don't miss out.

So whether you're after an 85-inch monster QLED for the living room or a cheap and cheerful HDR set for the kitchen or bedroom, I've picked out Black Friday TV deals to suit the full range of requirements and budgets below.

Early Black Friday TV Deals

We may be experts about what's on TV here at CinemaBlend, but we bow down to our sister sites like TechRadar and Tom's Guide in terms of the tech itself. So we've checked in with them to make sure we're not recommending any duds.

Note that we've ordered this list by screen size – from biggest to smallest.

85-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED TV (85-inch): $2,199.99 $1,698 At Amazon

Decent 85-inch TVs don't generally come in under the $2,000-mark, so this Hisense model on sale at Amazon is like gold dust. If the 4K ULED display wasn't enough, it combines with the mini-LED backlight for an even more vivid picture. We actually saw this set even cheaper on Prime Day in October, so it may be that it gets another price reduction before Black Friday is up this year. Watch this space...

75-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV: $1,199.99 $698 At Amazon

A massive TV for a diminutive price tag, I can't imagine you'll find a high-end 75-inch TV more affordable than this during the Black Friday event. The Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound effectively bring cinema technology into your living room, while there is also a specific setting if you're planning to use it for gaming.

65-inch Samsung CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: $499.99 $479.99 At Best Buy

This may not be the most impressive TV deal in terms of percentage saving, but it's still an extra few dollars off an already well-priced 65-inch set. The lack of QLED means the price can come all the way down below $500, and you still get a 4K UHD display that features PurColor for more faithful hues and color palettes.

65-inch LG C3 OLED TV (2023): $2,499.99 $1,599.99 At Best Buy

The latest iteration of LG's celebrated OLED TVs has already had nearly $1,000 reduced from its RRP thanks to this eye-catching Best Buy deal. "There aren’t many [TVs] out there that offer you this much and perform at this level for the same price," said Tom's Guide's gushing review of a 65-inch TV that features an ultra slim design, Dolby tech, Ultimate Gaming mode and α9 AI Processor Gen6 that helps deliver "some of the strongest picture quality we’ve encountered in their price range".

55-inch Samsung S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,297.99 At Walmart

The superb Samsung S90C OLED tops TechRadar's overall list of the very best TVs, because "it does it all; excellent picture quality, sleek design, brilliant gaming performance and it gives you access to QD-OLED technology for the cheapest it's ever been." And, thanks to Walmart, that's even cheaper still with over $1,000 off the original price point.

50-inch Samsung 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $379.99 $299.99 At Best Buy

A 50-inch 4K set from one of the world's best TV brands for less than $300 – I hope that Best Buy have plenty of these in stock, because they're bound to be very popular indeed. The Smart TV interface is managed by Samsung's familiar Tizen operating system and there's all the Alexa/Google Assistant functionality you'd expect from a modern TV.

48-inch LG A2 OLED TV: $1,299.99 $549.99 At Best Buy

"Outstanding picture quality" and "Great smart TV platform" were among the plaudits handed out in Tom's Guide's LG A2 OLED TV review. It may be LG's entry level OLED model, but it still packs plenty of impressive display tech (e.g. α7 Gen5 AI Processor, self-lit pixels, Dynamic Tone Mapping). AI Sound Pro and Game Optimizer and Cloud Gaming tools for those that need it. We saw this set sell at $599 recently, and now it's even cheaper as we hit the Black Friday countdown.

32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD Smart TV (2023): $199.99 $119.99 At Amazon

If all you need is a 32-inch TV and aren't bothered about UHD or pulverising sound, then Amazon itself has an option you can bag for only $120. Alexa is integrated of course, and so to is the ability to install all your favorite streaming apps and channels straight from the Amazon Appstore.

24-inch Insignia F20 Series HD Smart TV (2023): $89.99 $64.99 At Best Buy

I know that the cheapest Black Friday TV deal on this list won't be for everybody, but I wanted to include it to demonstrate that you can get HD pictures for a barely believable price point. For less than $100, you still get 720p resolution, LED-backlit LCD screen, DTS TruSurround audio and added extras like parental controls and key HDMI ports. A real bargain from Best Buy.

Black Friday TV Deals FAQ

What Black Friday TV Deals Were Available Last Year? When prices get as low as they do around Black Friday, the shopper is the real winner. But if I was to pick a retailer who 'won' Black Friday TV deals in 2022, it has to be Amazon. The retail giant really owned the low-cost small screen space, dropping its then-new 43-inch 4-series to an all-low $229.99. But it brought its A-game when it came to top-of-the-range models, too. It took over $500 off the price of one of 2022's best models — the 55-inch version of the LG C2 — bringing it down to a very attractive $1,271.99. I suspect that model is sat in a lot of US living rooms right now. In terms of pure percentage discount, it was the biggest screens that saw the most seismic savings. Samsung's 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K, for example, fell over 40% from $2,200 to $1,297 (again at Amazon), while Best Buy took almost 50% off the price of the Hisense 75-inch U7H Series ULED to get that under the $1,000-mark. The important thing to note is that there were discounts across the board and from a number of retailers. There's no reason to believe this year will be any different, meaning whatever your preferred screen size or maximum budget is, there will inevitably be a Black Friday TV deal for you to be found.

What Black Friday TV Deals Can We Expect In This Year's Sale? As I say, you can bank on a wide and diverse range of TV deals to land over the next few weeks as we head towards Black Friday on November 24. LG's superb C2 model was among the best Black Friday TV deals we saw last year, so expect similar-sized savings on the 2023 C3 this time around. The 65-inch model has already come down to its lowest price yet at Best Buy, but we wouldn't be at all surprised if one of the big retailers manages to scrape a few extra dollars off that and the other sizes. I'm hopeful that Samsung's latest flagship, the S95C, will see it's first meaningful discounts since its release earlier this year. The least expansive 55-inch model has floated pretty stubbornly around the $2,000-mark, so there's a good chance that could see at least a couple of hundred bucks knocked off before sales silly season is over. Much like on its own Prime Day sales event, Amazon traditionally takes Black Friday as a chance to push its own-brand Fire TVs to the top of its deals pages. While it's very rare that you'll see these sets feature in rundowns of the best TVs on the likes of TechRadar or Tom's Guide, they still tend to be passable, well-featured options at price point that undercuts those from Samsung, LG or Sony. And, naturally, they all integrate beautifully with Alexa. In short, there will be price cuts from 24- to 85-inch models, with sets from Hisense, TCL, Roku, Vizio and those manufacturers mentioned above all being included in the discounting frenzy. So make sure you bookmark this page to see the latest, greatest Black Friday TV deals you can get in 2023.

What Retailers Offer The Best Black Friday TV Deals? You'll have probably noticed on our list above that there really is a 'big three' when it comes to finding the cheapest TV deals, whether that be on Black Friday or any time of the year: Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has the habit of pushing its own-branded TVs, but also slashes prices on an a few select other models (it has great savings on Hisense models this year). I'd be shocked if you don't find what you're looking for from that trio of stores, but it may also be worth you browsing the likes of Costco, Sam's Club and Target, all of which will have sale events at this time.