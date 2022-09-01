Jameela Jamil Is Totally Taking Credit For She-Hulk's Big Twerkalicious Cameo

Spoilers for episode 3 of She-Hulk ahead.

You know how on The Good Place, Jameela Jamil’s character Tahani was always name-checking celebrities? Well, in playing the villainous Titania on She-Hulk, Jamil took a play from her former character’s book in revealing she is the credit-lording reason hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion ended up in the latest episode of Marvel’s Disney+ show She-Hulk.

The rapper actually ended up being a pivotal part of She-Hulk's third outing. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, she even finished out the episode by twerking with She-Hulk after asking the powered-up lawyer to take her on as a client. Channeling her inner Tahani, Jamil posted on Twitter that we're "all welcome” in reference to ber being responsible for Stallion’s appearance in the episode, specifically the twerking.

You're all welcome! ❤️ I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. 👑 https://t.co/kEQH9oXIeE pic.twitter.com/c9Ro2RzLhRSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Showrunner Jessica Gao confirmed it was Jamil who landed the Grammy winner on the Disney+ series, as they both co-starred on HBO Max's Legendary. And thank goodness for this connection, because otherwise we probably would have never seen the actual Megan Thee Stallion in the MCU twerking to her own song “Body” opposite Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk.

Gao explained the wild process of getting Thee Stallion on the show to Shadow and Act , saying:

We went through a lot of possibilities, but Jamila was the one who actually brought up Megan When she brought it up, I mean, we just all collectively lost our minds. And we were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not true…don’t tease us….with our hearts cannot handle this.’ Then we heard that Megan actually loves superhero movies and [thought that this] would be really fun.

While unclear if the musician will return to the MCU, I hope — and I think the She-Hulk cast hopes — she will be back in the future. Gao said that Tatiana Maslany is a massive fan of the rapper, and also loves dancing on set, which made her super excited to bring that particular scene to life.

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in She-Hulk is not the first or the last of the fun cameos and guest stars that the Marvel sitcom has to offer. It’s also just further proof that She-Hulk has a sense of humor that is totally unique in comparison to everything else in the MCU.

When the trailer dropped for She-Hulk, it was revealed that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Daredevil , although he would be a lighter version of Matt Murdock . She-Hulk has also provided a space for characters we already know, like Wong and Hulk , to explore their funny side. Between the twerking, Hulk referencing that he has looked like both Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo , and Wong’s confusion over American law, She-Hulk is adding a new sense of levity and self-awareness to the MCU. (To say nothing of speculating about Captain America's sexual history.) Hopefully, surprises like the rapper showing up continue to happen.

Megan Thee Stallion loves She-Hulk saying she is “way more fun” than her last lawyer at the end of the episode. And I love Jameela Jamil for bringing this surprising and hilarious bit to life by asking the rapper guest star. Check out what happens next when new episodes drop every Thursday for Disney+ subscribers.