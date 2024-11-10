How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Saddle up for the explosive conclusion to the hit TV show
How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online
|Premiere date: Sunday, November 10 (US, CA) | Monday, November 11 (UK, AU)
|New episodes: one a week every Sunday / Monday
|Channel: Paramount Network
|US stream: Philo | Sling TV
|International streams: Paramount Plus (UK, CA) | Stan (AU)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Preview
After much anticipation, we’re thrilled to see Yellowstone back on our TV screens. Admittedly, it’ll be a somewhat bittersweet reunion, given that it heralds the last gasp of Taylor Sheridan’s Montana-set saga. But viewers can expect an utterly thrilling send off as Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and the rest of the Dutton clan go to war over the fate of the Yellowstone. Catch the return of Paramount’s most popular show with our guide below, which explains how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online and from anywhere.
For six years, we’ve watched the Duttons – patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and his children Beth, Kayce, and Jamie – commit downright awful deeds to protect their beloved ranch against greedy land developers, the state, the neighboring Broken Rock Reservation, and even each other. And, while the specifics of the concluding episodes are shrouded in secrecy, the fight for its future is all but guaranteed to reach nuclear proportions.
The most pressing question is: will John Dutton return? Despite announcing his exit from the show in June 2023, speculation is ripe that Kevin Costner could reprise the role. He’s been the lynchpin of the show since day one, after all, and remains suspiciously central to Paramount’s new trailer. So we’re intrigued to see how Sheridan navigates his premature departure. With Jamie calling for his father's impeachment as Governor of Montana, and blackmailing the family with his knowledge of “The Train Station” – the dumping ground of Yellowstone’s enemies – John’s story could play out in all kinds of ways.
One thing's for certain: things are about to get ugly. After Beth broke in to Jamie's home and blackmailed him, he’s finally going on the “offence.” And, as he prepared to hire some "professionals" to silence her permanently – assisted by his lover and Market Equities lawyer Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) – Beth was urging John to agree to murder his adopted son. Yes, blood will be spilt in order to preserve the Dutton family legacy.
The hugely popular series returns for its electric conclusion. Don’t miss a moment with our detailed guide, with viewing options for how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online from anywhere in the world.
Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online for free in the US
American viewers can watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on the Paramount Network from Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly up until the highly anticipated series finale on December 15.
If you don’t have cable, there are plenty of ways to watch the concluding episodes of Yellowstone live online:
Philo is one of the most affordable options. For just $28 a month, members will get access to over 70 channels, including AMC, Lifetime, MGM Pus, MTV, and Starz, in addition to the Paramount Network. In even better news, if you’re a new subscriber, you take the platform for complimentary spin with its 7-day free trial.
There’s also Sling, another great value OTT service. Sign up to either Sling TV subscription plan, which are currently available from $20 for your first month (and from $40 thereafter). However, you’ll need to add the Entertainment add-on – comprised of 10 channels, including the Paramount Network – for an additional $6 a month.
FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement, though more expensive as a result. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory first month at $59.99) and provide you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.
Looking to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 5 (Part 1)? You’ll want to bag a Peacock membership for a $7.99 fee. That’s where the latest episodes of Yellowstone will be made available to stream, though you'll have to wait a few months after their linear TV release for Part 2.
Overseas and want to access your US-only services as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.
How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online just as you would at home.
While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Philo. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for Philo, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, head to a platform like Philo or Sling TV.
How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online in the UK
In the UK, Paramount Plus will have new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 online from Monday, November 11, only a day after their US release.
A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.
Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.
Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.
How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online in Canada
Brace yourself for more Dutton family drama. Canadians can watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning from Sunday, November 10, with red-hot new episodes uploaded weekly.
Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.
Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 online for free in Australia
Australian fans will want a Stan membership as Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 gallops onto the streamer from Monday, November 11. Subscriptions begin at AU$12 per month, but new subscribers won’t pay a thing initially thanks to its 30 day free trial offer.
A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Tulsa King Season 2. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode Schedule
After a two-year hiatus caused resulting from multiple strikes and production delays, Yellowstone Season 5 is picking up after Episode 8, "A Knife and No Coin," with the series' final episodes. See below for their release dates on the Paramount Network:
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 9: Sunday, November 10
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 10: Sunday, November 17
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 11: Sunday, November 24
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 12: Sunday, December 1
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 13: Sunday, December 8
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 – Episode 14: Sunday, December 15
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Cast
- Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton
- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
- Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom
- Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater
- Finn Little as Carter
- Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry
- Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce
- Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood
- Ian Bohen as Ryan
- Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield
- Ryan Bingham as Walker
- Jennifer Landon as Teeter
- Moses Brings Plenty as Mo
- Kathryn Kelly as Emily
- Kevin Costner as John Dutton III (TBC)
How Many Episodes Does Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Have?
Creator Taylor Sheridan is concluding Yellowstone Season 5 with six more episodes. The first volley of episodes aired in late 2022 before numerous strikes and production disputes brought the show to a standstill.
Will Kevin Costner Be In Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?
It’s not impossible. Costner, however, publicly announced he was leaving the show in June 2023 due to scheduling conflicts with his film Horizon: An American Saga, and there was no publicised change of heart. Series director Christina Voros has commented that his “presence is integral” to Season 5 Part 2, but just how literally viewers should take this remains to be seen. John Dutton might yet return to Yellowstone for one last rodeo…or at least, a cameo?
Will Yellowstone Season 5 Be The Final Season Of Yellowstone?
As far as we know, yes! With all the hoopla surrounding Costner’s exit, there aren’t any plans for a Yellowstone Season 6. But that doesn’t mean viewers are saying goodbye to the Duttons and their cowpoke friends completely. Sheridan has been hatching Yellowstone spin-offs like it’s nobody’s business, and 1944 (a sequel series to 1923 starring Harrison Ford) and The Madison (set in the present day and featuring Michelle Pfeiffer) are just a couple of titles coming soon.
