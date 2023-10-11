I'm Using Amazon Prime Day To Finally Upgrade My Home Theater, Starting With This Projector At 54% Off

When it comes to online deals, Amazon Prime Day has become one to mark on the calendar, with prices being slashed across the virtual marketplace on items from electronics, fashion, homeware and even discounts to its streaming services . While any savings are worth jumping at, the huge price cuts offered during sales like the current Prime Big Deal Days make for the perfect opportunity to make some upgrades to your home, and that’s why I’m finally making the move to improve my home theater with this indoor-outdoor V30 VISSPL Projector with included screen.

With seemingly every movie available to stream (or at least to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video), I have to admit my family — like many others — has been doing a lot more at-home movie nights over the past few years than nights out at the theater. That makes a home theater upgrade pretty easily justifiable, especially with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days slashing the price by over 50% through October 11.

VISSPL Projector Marked Down 54% For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Regularly priced at $279.99, the V30 VISSPL Projector is just $129.99 during the Prime Day event, so you’ll want to grab this deal really quickly. (Also, remember that to take advantage of the discounts, you’ll have to have an Amazon Prime subscription .) It comes with a built-in stereo speaker and can connect with either WiFi or Bluetooth, making it perfect for indoor use on movie night or to throw on the football game on the included 100-inch screen while we’re enjoying the fall weather with a backyard barbecue.

Along with the 100-inch projector screen, the item also comes with a tripod, remote control, lens cap, power cord, HDMI cable, AV cable, user manual and cleaning kid, and at under 3 pounds, it really does sound pretty easy to pack up for camping trips or other excursions that might call for some big-screen fun.

Reviews For The VISSPL Projector Show Sharp Picture And Say Setup Is Easy

What’s held me back from purchasing a projector in the past is picture quality, because nobody wants a diluted image or washing-out colors. The V30 VISSPL Projector boasts a 17 million color range, and from the looks of the reviews that include photos, the color seems to maintain its brightness, even when projected onto a large wall.

The product has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 280 reviews, with many people — who used it for both indoor and outdoor purposes — writing that setup was easy and picture quality exceeded expectations, even in rooms that weren’t completely dark.

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to take care of any of your shopping needs — including some great deals for entertainment fans — and I’m excited to use this opportunity to splurge a little for a home theater upgrade. At this price, no one could blame me.