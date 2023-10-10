My Job Is To Find The Best Prime Day Deals – As A Movie Fan, This Is What I'm Buying

You might be fooled into thinking Amazon Prime Day deals rarely speak to the avid movie-goers and TV bingers – but you'd be wrong. It's not all laptops, headphones, and speakers. In fact, it's a great opportunity to snatch up memorabilia, toys, and even upgrade your streaming line-up.

I've spent the last five years of my career rooting through the current best offers. As a self-confessed movie fan, these are the LEGO sets and toys, TVs, and of course a Fire Stick thrown in for good measure, I think are worth snapping up during the Prime Big Deal Days 48 hour sale.

Marvel, Star Wars, and Super Mario LEGO Deals

There's nothing more therapeutic than a LEGO build. LEGO make for a great gift. I've been known to buy that gift...for myself. The Central Perk LEGO Friends set? So much fun. And the flowers sets, too? It's a wonder I have any money left. Lucky anyone after Marvel, Star Wars, or even Super Mario Bros. LEGO, there are loads reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster Avengers Set: $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save 45% - LEGO is expensive and it's fair to say this Marvel Hulkbuster is certainly on the steeper side. However, it's also a challenging build, which likely means more time put into putting it together. With 3 light-up arc reactors and 4045 pieces total, once built Marvel fans will love displaying the Iron Man Hulkbuster, designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

LEGO Star Wars Posable Droid Set: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - For Star Wars fans, this fun little droid from Star WarsJedi: The Fallen Order video game is a great build for intermediate LEGO enthusiasts. For ages 14+, it has 1062 pieces to work with. The BD-1 droid is full of expression and can be adjusted with posable limbs and tilting head.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker: $169.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - This 40th Anniversary collectible comes with 6 minifugres, including Luke Skywalker and two Snowtroopers. An impressive set to display once finished, it's also a great one to play with with spring-loaded shooters, a bottom hatch, and even a cockpit that fits in your minifigures.

LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone: $79.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save 19% - Featuring Sonic and Dr. Eggman figurines, video gamers will love the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone LEGO set, consisting of 1125 pieces to put together, and fun details like Chaos Emeralds to collect and those all-important rings.

TVs and Fire Stick Prime Day Deals

Movie and TV marathons would be nowhere without a good set-up. Here are some of the best Prime Day TV deals on both premium and cheaper TVs, with expertise from CinemaBlend's sister site, Tom's Guide.

LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,096 at Amazon

Save 27% - Tom's Guide writer Dave Meikleham has proclaimed the LG C2 OLED TV his favorite of all-time and this $200 saving isn't one to miss out on. Ranked Tom's Guide's current best TV, they love its gorgeous, vivid, detailed display thanks to OLED technology, ideal for movie watchers and gamers alike with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a seamless interface for accessing all your favorite streaming services.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni 4K QLED: $799 $519.19 at Amazon

Save $280 - Tom's Guide recommends the brand new Amazon Omni 4K QLED TV, equipped with the Fire TV interface, now down to just $519.19. Its second discount already of the Prime Big Deal Days event, benefit from its upgraded QLED display (from the former models LED-LCD technology), and see improved brilliance in color and brightness.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Save 54% - Don't want to splash out on a new OLED TV? A Fire Stick can still help to elevate your current TV set-up. Bringing smart TV capabilities to any TV as long as it has a HDMI port, the 4K Fire Stick allows you to stream movies and TV in UHD (as long as your TV is up to par). Now half price. You can also save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite models.

Get Something On That Screen With Streaming Deals

It's all well and good having the showy set-up, but what about what you're going to watch? Amazon Prime Day streaming deals are known for cutting prices on buying and renting digital copies of the latest blockbusters. You can also upgrade your Amazon Prime subscription and trial out some of its Channels, with some interesting bundles from STARZ, AMC Plus, and more during the Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime Video: 50% Off Movie Bundles

Get digital copies of some of the most iconic movies ever and save on franchise like Marvel's Doctor Strange, Despicable Me, The Hunger Games, and more.

BET+: 99 Cents A Month For First 3 Months

Subscribe to BET+ and save $9 a month in this Prime Day streaming deal. Usually costing $9.99 a month in addition to your Prime subscription, lock in a rate of 99 cents for the first three months and watch the best Black creators with over 1,000 hours of entertainment.

Max + Cinemax Bundle: $25.98 $20.99 A Month

Get movies and your latest TV obsession fixed in one Prime streaming add-on. Max and Cinemax offer some of the most exciting titles, all with plenty of grit, including The Last of Us, Succession, and tune into Cinemax channels to watch movies live, including Belfast, The Host, and I love You, Man.