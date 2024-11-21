In Honor Of Red One, Here Are The Best And Sometimes Bizarre Black Friday Deals I Found That Are, Well, Red, Including Portable Speakers, Cameras, And Things To Put In Your Butt

One of the most talked-about winter movies is Red One, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ holiday action-comedy. And with the best Black Friday deals already arriving, that got me thinking. Is it possible to fill Santa's sack entirely with Black Friday bargains where every one is a – yes! – Red One? With nothing but a color swatch of Rudolph's nose I endeavored to find out.

Let's set the rules first. No services, so that rules out the best Black Friday streaming dealsAnd no software either, so no Black Friday VPN deals, no matter how red their icons or apps. To qualify for this Red One collection, everything has to be a physical thing you can buy, and if it comes in a range of colors the red one must be in stock at the time of publication.

Is this more challenging than fighting snowmen with scarily pert buttocks on a blazing hot beach? Could be! Let's find out.

First up, I headed for Best Buy. And on the very first page I found something that I'd actually want to buy: the 5.5 quart KitchenAid Lift Stand Mixer in Empire Red. How much can you save on the red one? A whopping $170, bringing it down to just $279.99.

Could I do more? I could. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 14 Plus is on sale too, down $100 to $699. Other colors are available, but naturally I'm going for the red one.

Sadly pickings were slimmer among the computer accessories, but I did manage to find a rather nice red mouse: Logitech's M325s wireless ambidextrous mouse, down $5. Not a huge saving, I know. But that brings the total down to just fifteen bucks.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB (PRODUCT)RED: was $729.99 now $629.99 at Best Buy When it comes to reds, the (PRODUCT)RED Apple color is even nicer than it looks in photos. This deal on the iPhone 14 is for the larger-screened Plus, with 128GB of on-board storage – ideal if you take a lot of photos or videos.

Could I find a red camera? The Fujifilm Instax on Walmart was close but not close enough in its fetching pink, down $68 to $99, and while I liked its looks I felt that the Insta360 Ace Pro Action Camera at B&H Photo and Video with its red-accented GoPro-esque design was probably a bit of a reach too. Nice price, though: $50 off, bringing it down to just $299.99. But at last I managed to find a properly red one on the same site: the OM System Tough TG-7, down $50 to $499.99.

Time to hit Target with its reassuringly red logo, where straightaway I found red-nosed reindeer women's slippers for $30, a $10 saving. There was tons of other Santa-themed stuff but I felt that would be cheating, so I hit the tech section instead and found the JBL Flip 6 in a nice red colorway for $79.95, a $50 saving.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Walmart I love JBL's portable speakers, and the Flip sits right in the middle of the range: big enough to get the party started but not so big you'll pull a muscle moving it. It's particularly good for bass, delivering serious low-end thump.

Target's home section turned out to be something of a Santa's grotto: the first page of home deals included a rather fetching red Staub roasting dish, down from $71 to $49. Is a Grenadine Staub skillet a red one? I'm saying yes. That's down from a frightening $386 to a slightly less frightening $269.99. Staub seems to be a pretty good brand for red things: I found lots of bakeware and cookware in various reddish hues.

Staub Grenadine Cast Iron Skillet: was $386 now $269.99 at Target This 11-inch cast iron traditional skillet comes in a range of cool colors, but this grenadine option is my favorite. The pan arrives pre-seasoned and hits the sweet spot: cast iron is really heavy so you don't want a skillet that's too big, but you want one big enough for those big steaks. This meets those criteria brilliantly.

What's more fun than a pastry dish? Pretty much everything, if I'm honest. So let's leave those behind and look at the world of sex toys instead. Womanizer's Starlet 2 contact-free massager is down from $79 to $55 and available in a cheerful Cherry Red, while the rose-colored Rose Toy range with its pulsing petals is available in a wide range of models including ones with tongues and other attachments to put in various places. Many of them are available with Black Friday deals of around 10-20% off.

