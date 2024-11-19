Red One Only Made 35 Million (Against An Over 200 Million Budget) Opening Weekend. Why It's Still A Win For Amazon

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ holiday action-comedy Red One might not have set the 2024 movie schedule box office on fire in its opening weekend, having a soft domestic debut, earning $35 million. Those numbers might sound concerning for a film with a reported production budget exceeding $200 million. But the story doesn’t end with its domestic box office. Globally, Red One has pulled in $83 million so far, with the potential for more as it continues its theatrical run and prepares for its real stage: Amazon Prime Video. Despite questions about profitability, Amazon still considers the movie a win. Here’s why.

Amazon Is Using A Different Kind of Success Metric

According to Deadline 's reporting, the studio's domestic opening of $35 million underwhelmed, but Red One has fared better internationally. Specifically the worldwide total is reportedly at to $83 million from its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo . International audiences tend to embrace holiday-themed blockbusters, and with further overseas expansion planned, those numbers could continue to climb.

Historically, the best Christmas movies have long legs at the box office, especially those with star power like Johnson and Evans. Even so, Red One faces a rough road ahead to break even based on its theatrical run alone. With a hefty budget reportedly north of $200 million and additional marketing costs estimated at $100 million globally, the film would need a substantial worldwide gross to cover its expenses. For most studios, those stakes would feel daunting. For Amazon, however, box office revenue is only part of the equation.

Why Red One Is Still A Win for Amazon

Unlike traditional studios, Amazon reportedly isn’t banking on immediate box office returns to justify the cost of Red One. The film was initially conceived for one of the best streaming services , an exclusive for those with Prime Video, a service already driving Amazon’s core business model. The decision to release it theatrically was a strategic pivot designed to create buzz and give the movie a head start before its inevitable streaming debut. For the streamer, theatrical revenue is “gravy,” as insiders put it.

Theatrical releases often serve as marketing campaigns for streaming platforms, increasing visibility and setting the stage for a movie’s second life online. As one industry insider put it:

Amazon is a place where there’s no stakes.

The company’s deep pockets and diversified revenue streams allow it to experiment with big-budget productions without the same financial risks that other studios face.

For Amazon, the true value of Red One lies in its ability to drive Prime Video subscriptions . A holiday movie starring two of Hollywood’s biggest names ensures it will return to viewers’ screens year after year, becoming a seasonal staple alongside films like Elf and The Polar Express. Additionally, Amazon can monetize the film further through ad-supported streaming windows and merchandise tie-ins.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s no secret that critics have been less than enthusiastic about the holiday flick. Still, beyond the numbers, Red One has achieved one of Amazon’s key goals: generating positive audience reception. The Rotten Tomatoes score is brutal , sitting at 33% as of this writing, but the film holds an A CinemaScore and has sparked conversations online, with many praising its family-friendly movie tone and holiday charm. Such reactions indicate it could resonate strongly with streaming audiences, where accessibility and rewatchability are king.

The movie also taps into the growing appeal of holiday action films, a niche that has gained traction in recent years. While critics have been lukewarm, audiences have shown more enthusiasm. If Red One gains traction on Prime Video, it could establish itself as a modern holiday action classic and, indeed, a massive win in the long term for Amazon.