Peacock Dropped Its Price To Just 99 Cents For Black Friday

Black Friday is the time of year when you’re pretty much guaranteed to find big deals, and Peacock has an offer that lowers the monthly price all the way down to less than a dollar for a vast library of streaming options. The deal is only available for a limited time, however, so now is the time to take advantage of Peacock dropping its price to just 99 cents!

The streaming service is offering a year-long subscription to Peacock Premium for just 99 cents per month, which is a significant saving from the usual price of $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The deal launched on Sunday, November 20 and will only be available until Monday, November 28, so be sure to check it out sooner rather than later! All you have to do is use the code “SAVEBIG” for Peacock’s Black Friday limited time offer (opens in new tab).

So, what do you get with a Peacock Premium subscription ? The ad-supported plan offers more than 80,000 hours of entertainment, including all seasons of fan-favorites like The Office and Modern Family that have already ended, episodes of current shows like the three One Chicagos and The Voice that release the day after they air, and originals like Bel-Air (as a reimagining of Will Smith’s beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Vampire Academy, and A Friend of the Family.

SNL alum Pete Davidson will make his debut as a sitcom leading man with the upcoming Bupkis as well! Even Yellowstone is available streaming , despite the Yellowstone spinoffs streaming over on Paramount+.

There are plenty of movie options, including new releases like Nope, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Halloween Ends along with classics like the Back to the Future trilogy and all three Jurassic World films. Plus, since this ‘tis the season to be jolly with deals , you can find some Hallmark Christmas movies to keep you busy before and even after the holidays thanks to Hallmark Channel’s huge new streaming deal !

The Premium subscription also offers live sports and events, with FIFA World Cup games currently available and WWE events regularly available. (There’s also a vast WWE library where fans can get all the wrestling action they could want, as well as wrestling documentaries to watch .)

The Black Friday offer is available to residents of the United States who are currently not yet a subscriber to either Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, and less than a week is left to take advantage of it. This is only one of many Black Friday 2022 deals , but one worth prioritizing if you’re a fan of streaming TV and movies.

The Premium Plus option – which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and is not included in the Black Friday deal – is ad-free with a small number of exceptions and allows users to download select titles to watch offline. For now, Peacock Premium is a great deal that won't be available forever, so be sure to check it out!