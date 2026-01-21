A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Trolled The Audience With Episode 1, And I'm Lowkey Obsessed

Shortly after its premiere, Game of Thrones joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. It became quintessential water cooler talk and remains popular despite the controversial GoT finale. In recent years, the world of Westeros expanded thanks to two new prequel spinoffs on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription. The latest of these is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and its premiere episode totally trolled the audience. And to be honest, it sold me on the new series.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are serious dramas, one with high stakes, epic battles, and lots of violence. They're not shows known for their comedic sensibilities, which is why Episode 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms made such a big impression. And I love the way that it crapped on expectations from the fans... literally.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms's Premiere Crapped Over Our GOT Expectations... Literally

As casual fans are figuring out how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, I was ready and waiting for its series premiere last Sunday. And while we have to keep track of who has which dragons in House of the Dragon, this new prequel tells a much more encapsulated story. What's more, it's got a comedic tone that totally took the piss out of the usual tone of the franchise.

The most obvious example of this came with its first scene. As Dunk decides to become a Knight himself, we hear the iconic Game of Thrones theme song begin to play. And as the music swells, it cuts to a shot of Peter Claffey's title character having explosive diarrhea. That was the first (and most outrageous) sign that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was going to have a vastly different tone than its predecessors.

The surprises didn't end there, though. Throughout the first episode, "The Hedge Knight," there were also a number of funny cutaway flashbacks that show Dunk's life as a young squire. This was an editing choice that is wholly unique to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and feels like it was ripped straight out of comedies like Family Guy. The folks behind the new series are clearly happy to take risks, and surprise fans who thought they knew everything the Game of Thrones franchise was capable of.

Yet another way that the first episode of AKotSK took the piss out of the flagship GoT series came as Duncan was practicing what he might do as a Knight. He holds up his master's sword and tells an imaginary person, "Stop raping, Ser", a surprisingly funny way of referencing how Game of Thrones infamously featured a number of sexual assaults through its run on HBO. Those scenes, and the threat of rape that is present throughout sacking scenes, are a controversial part of the original show's legacy. So having Dunk say this line felt like another way the new series trolled the OG.

Overall, I was completely sold on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and I can't wait to see its absurdist and comedic tone play out throughout the next five episodes. While I'll be happy to see the serious nature of House of the Dragon whenever it returns, this is a welcome change to the franchise's usual style.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And since I haven't read the corresponding novels by George R.R. Martin, the book-to-screen adaptation has the potential to deliver plenty more surprises.