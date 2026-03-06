An Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted A Game Of Thrones Detail I Hadn't Noticed (But Others Had)

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms and House Of The Dragon have properly reignited the Game of Thrones fandom, to the point that we have people watching the original series during the 2026 TV schedule. This has led to a sneaky moment from the show going viral, and while some spotted it way back when, this is my first time seeing this awesome detail.

Joffrey Baratheon's death was one of the most brutal killings in GOT, which I'm fine with. Joffrey sucked, but I guess I was so satisfied in watching his death that I completely missed this moment that's now getting attention years after it aired.

A Fan Noticed A Subtle Moment From Game Of Thrones I Completely Missed

While I'm still mulling over my thoughts and feelings about A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' post-credit scene, the viewers @effxzzzyy spotted the exact sneaky moment when Lady Olenna Tyrell obtained the poison from Sansa's necklace, which she later used to kill Joffrey. Of course, Olenna's involvement was alluded to a couple of episodes later, but she never admitted to it in full until Season 7, just before being made to drink poison by Jamie Lannister. To do that right after being guaranteed a painless death was such a great knife twist.

Now I Want To Revisit The Series And See If I Can Spot Other Moments Like This

Seeing stuff like this makes me want to rewatch that scene with my HBO Max subscription, which I did, and now I wonder what other underscored moments would be more obvious in retrospect. Now that I think about it, the only real subtle Game of Thrones moment I clocked when it first happened, so to speak, was the infamous Starbucks cup appearance, which has since been removed.

There are a lot of moments in Game of Thrones that can hit differently upon rewatch. From what I can gather, a lot of it is in the dialogue, in which events are playfully foreshadowed, such as Tyrion talking about various forms of murder and ending with "patricide." He would, of course, go on to kill his father. In fairness, he did Tyrion dirty and was a terrible dad, so I don't think any tears were shed on his behalf from fans.

Mainly, I'm just glad I got this reminder, so now I know to keep a closer eye on things as House Of The Dragon prepares its return for Season 3. Frankly, I feel like I need a refresher on the story, because there's so much GOT content out I feel as though I'm mixing up stories.

Fortunately, House Of The Dragon, Game of Thrones, and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms are all available to stream right now on HBO Max. One could make a whole weekend of watching it all at this point, and I think this recent viral clip has inspired me to do that.