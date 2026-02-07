A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Has Hilarious Poop And Nudity, And I Hope It Doesn't Stop After Egg's Twist

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Despite the controversial Game of Thrones finale, Westeros has returned to HBO (and for those with a HBO Max subscription) courtesy of two recent spinoffs. The latest of these is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which instantly became a HBO show that got the world talking. The series has an irreverent tone unique from its predecessors, and I'm really hoping it keeps the poop jokes coming after Episode 3's big Egg twist.

From its first episode, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trolled GoT fans, including its use of scatological humor. The poop jokes just keep coming, although I'm worried that the reveal of Egg's true identity might pump the breaks. Let's break it all down.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdom's Tone Is Irreverent So Far, And I Hope It Stays That Way

At the end of Episode 3 "The Squire", Dexter Sol Ansell's Egg revealed himself to actually be Aegon Targaryen. While folks familiar with the book to screen adaptation saw this coming, fans who strictly watch the show were shocked when he was able to save Duncan's life from his older, murderous brother. While the show has been mostly told from the perspective of the Smallfolk, this twist offers an intense connection to the Targaryen Dynasty, and those ruling over Westeros.

I'm excited to see where this story goes, but I'm hoping this doesn't mean that the show's irreverent tone will be ending. I never expected A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to be so funny, and every poop joke and shocking nude scene sets it apart from both GoT and House of the Dragon.

The trailer for Episode 4 "Seven" showed Egg in full Targaryen regalia, while poor Duncan is seemingly in a dungeon due to his assault on Aerion. It's a big change to this character, and the power dynamics between the show's two protagonists. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the spinoff doesn't end up going full Game of Thrones as a result of his royal lineage.

A big reason why I instantly fell in love with this series was because of how different it felt than the previous two shows set within George R.R. Martin's universe. I mean, the first episode started playing the Game of Thrones theme before cutting to Duncan The Tall emptying his bowels on the mountainside. We'll just have to see if things change now that we know that Egg is a Targaryen; the fortune teller who spoke to him in Episode 3 seemed to tease an epic and tragic story to come.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdom air Sundays on HBO as part o the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see how the spinoff's story plays out.