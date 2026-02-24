HBO's Sassy Video Response To Game Of Thrones Fans Tanking Breaking Bad's IMDB Score Is An A+

For 13 years, Breaking Bad’s epic final season episode “Ozymandias” was the highest-rated episode of any television series ever on IMDb. Of course, some critically acclaimed episodes of other shows have come close, but none have been able to take down “Ozymandias." That is, until Game of Thrones fans decided to review bomb it by giving it one-star ratings following the release of A Knight of Seven Kingdoms’ “In the Name of a Mother” on the 2026 TV schedule. Naturally, HBO shared a sassy video response that is truly A+.

Like some brand accounts on social media, HBO Max Nordic on TikTok is known for posting some pretty hilarious edits with some sassy and sarcastic remarks, as their bio is even “Maester of Memes and Edits.” In one video, “I Need a Hero” is playing in the background while a fight scene from Game of Thrones plays, while Breaking Bad and GoT fans fight each other, and their respective IMDb ratings are going down and up.

As much as I dislike review bombing, HBO Max Nordic’s video is pretty hilarious. And it’s also pretty on-brand not only for them but for Game of Thrones. Plus, after all of this fighting and review bombing, it was only a matter of time before an official account addressed it. HBO Max Nordic just happened to be the first and was more than happy to take part in it.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas, only premiered on HBO and with an HBO Max subscription on January 18. “In the Name of the Mother,” the episode that fans are rating extremely high, was released on February 15 as the fifth episode in the six-episode season. As of the time of this writing, both “In the Name of the Mother” and “Ozymandias” have a 9.5 rating on IMDb. ANOFTSK has 130,000 10-star ratings, while Breaking Bad has 331,000 for their episodes.

Whether or not either episode will get that 10-star perfect rating is unknown. But it can be assumed that if A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms achieves it, you best believe HBO Max Nordic will be among the first to post about it... especially if it means once again trolling the Breaking Bad fandom. So fans will just have to wait and see if that ever does happen.

Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ first season is officially done, having aired the finale on Sunday. However, the series has already been picked up for a second season, so perhaps fans will be able to have a little more luck when it comes to IMDb ratings by then. If anything, it seems like this is one Game of Thrones spinoff that will stick around for a while, and fans are more than willing to do whatever it takes to see it through.