A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Just Hit A GOT Milestone (And Beat Out House Of The Dragon)

The last few weeks have flown by in the world of Westeros, and we’re already over halfway through A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 1 run in the 2026 TV schedule. This past weekend, the series delivered what has been deemed its best episode yet (and might have confirmed one Ser Duncan mystery), and there's a big reason the show should be celebrated.

The Milestone A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Just Crossed

The new HBO series earned the highest IMDb rating for a Game of Thrones TV show in nearly a decade with its most recent episode, called “Seven.” If you take a look at its IMDb page, the episode has a stunning average of 9.7 out of 10 after 36,000 ratings, with over 84% of those giving it a 10 out of 10.

This score marks the first time an episode from the Game of Thrones universe has reached those heights since the original series, specifically in Season 7, Episode 4 called “Spoils of War.” If you’re curious about some of the thoughts from users about the episode that created a franchise milestone for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, check these comments out below:

“Goated in every aspect… This single episode and its elevation can easily eat many house of dragon season.” - ahamedmn

- ahamedmn “If anything is the true successor to GOT, it's not House of the Dragon - it's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. You can feel it being written into something special, a great series in the making. And those last few minutes with the classic GOT intro theme? Absolute goosebumps.” - @readraf-50167

- @readraf-50167 “By the seven gods, what have we just witnessed?! Just when you think it can't get any better, this show proves you wrong with an absolute masterclass episode, worthy of the title of A Game of Thrones.” - @moritzherz

- @moritzherz “Impeccable job, this was the best episode so far, and in my opinion, the most book accurate one. I genuinely think this one hit the 100% mark.” - @satko_d

Clearly, the episode just outdid itself and really impressed longtime fans. We won’t get into too many specific details here if you haven’t caught up to the episode yet, but it sounds like this one could go down in history among fans as an all-timer.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to every episode of Game of Thrones. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads).

What Are The Other Highest-Rated Game Of Thrones Episodes?

We’re only four episodes into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but the first season’s scores currently average out to 8.8. If we take a look at House of the Dragon’s scores by contrast (which has a third season on the way), Season 1’s average is 8.7 and Season 2’s average is 7.8. The second GOT spinoff, which has been notably lighter than the previous two with things like hilarious poop jokes and nudity, is clearly off to a great start, but how often did Game of Thrones actually make near-perfect episodes?

Per IMDb users, there were eleven episodes across its eight-season run that ranked at a score of 9.7 or higher. They are Season 2’s “Blackwater,” Season 3’s “The Rains of Castamere,” four episodes in Season 4 (“The Lion and the Rose,” “The Laws of Gods and Men,” “The Mountain and the Viper," and “The Children""), Season 5’s “Hardhome,” three episodes in Season 6 (“The Door,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Winds of Winter”), and Season 7’s “Spoils of War.”

Considering that Game of Thrones on HBO first debuted way back in 2011, it’s great to see the franchise still has some peaks to deliver for fans. You can catch up now with an HBO subscription.