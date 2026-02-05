‘There Is A Limit’: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Boss Revealed A Cut Poop Joke That Took Things ‘Too Far’
This isn't the Game of Thrones you know and love.
After just a few episodes A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. Those with a HBO Max subscription have seen the way the Game of Thrones spinoff has trolled the fans, including a number of poop jokes. Although showrunner Ira Parker revealed there's another one of these jokes that went too far, and was promptly cut. Let's break it all down.
While some folks figure out how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, hardcore fans are tuned in to HBO every Sunday to see what's next for Duncan and Egg. This latest spinoff has a much more irreverent tone than its predecessors, and in a TikTok from Polygon, Parker addressed the various poop jokes in the first season. In his words:
Clearly A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms isn't afraid to use scatological humor, as was shown in the very first sequence of the show. Because as Peter Claffey's was shown in Episode 1 and the Game of Thrones theme song began to play, it suddenly cut to a shot of him having explosive diarrhea. This immediately told the audience this was going to be a very different GoT show, and it wasn't the only time poop would be used for comedic purposes.
While the Game of Thrones finale is still controversial, its spinoffs have renewed interest in Westeros. Later in the same interview, Ira Parker shared more about the poop joke that as "too much" for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. As he put it:
There you have it. While I think this bit would have been funny, it might have been too nauseating for certain fans tuning into the GoT prequel. Still, AKotSK has a unique tone, one that I'm hoping stays even after Egg's big twist from Episode 3.
I'm personally loving this new series, and I'm hoping that more filmmakers are inspired to create projects set in Westeros that don't take themselves too seriously. Fingers crossed.
New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Between the poop jokes and that wild nude scene, there's not telling what comedic bits the show will take in its final three entries of the season.
