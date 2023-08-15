Game Of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Is Dead At 36

Darren Kent, who starred in a major episode of Game of Thrones , has died at the age of 36. The actor was known for his work on the hit HBO fantasy series, and he played parts in other shows like EastEnders and Malpractice. He worked consistently as an actor for over ten years, and he died "peacefully" on August 11.

The news was announced by Carey Dodd Associates on Twitter , and they posted a heartfelt message to the actor as well as his friends and family. The statement read:

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️

At this time it's unknown what his cause of death was. However, according to this statement, he was with his loved ones, and it was peaceful.

According to the Daily Mail , Kent has battled with osteoporosis, arthritis and a rare skin disorder during the start of his career.

Kent's filmography is full of parts on British TV shows. However, his biggest role came when he played Goatherd on Game of Thrones. He was featured in the Season 4 finale, "The Children ,” and he portrayed a grieving father. In the episode, which is available with a Max subscription , the actor’s character sees his 3-year-old daughter Zalla get burned alive by a dragon. Goatherd then goes to Daenerys with his child’s charred corpse, and it’s clear that hearing this story truly affects the Mother of Dragons as she realizes the destruction her beloved creatures could cause.

Along with appearing in one of Game of Thrones' best seasons , Kent worked consistently as an actor from 2008 to 2023. His first credited role came in 2008 in Mirrors, and since then, he appeared in two episodes of the mini-series Les Misérables, two episodes of EastEnders and various other TV shows, like Blood Drive and The Frankenstein Chronicles.

While he’s probably best known for being part of the Game of Thrones cast specifically, Kent did make a few appearances on the 2023 movie schedule too. Along with films like Love Without Walls, he played “Yes” Corpse in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Overall, this actor’s career was filled with projects from all kinds of genres, showing the range of his filmography.

Darren Kent currently has six upcoming projects he acted in, five of which are shorts. He also worked as a director, producer, and writer. In 2022 he directed an episode of Happy Hours, and in 2021 he helmed three short films.

On top of his acting career, Daily Mail also noted that Kent was a patron of Equal People Performing Arts. The organization supports “disabled, non-disabled and disadvantaged people” who want to be in the arts.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Darren Kent's family during this time of grieving.